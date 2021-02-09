Over 500 requests made for emergency food hampers this half term
- Credit: PA
Volunteers providing free food hampers for families in need this half term have been “overwhelmed” after receiving more than 500 requests.
The March and District Community Action Team (MADCAT) and Fenland District Council will be distributing the emergency supplies across the region.
A total of 344 packages are set for delivery in the March and Chatteris area and 235 will be sent out in the Wisbech and Whittlesey area.
Twelve volunteer drivers will be delivering the food parcels – made up of essential meal ingredients – on Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16.
“We are quite overwhelmed by the number of requests,” said Katherine Nightingale of MADCAT.
You may also want to watch:
“This is significantly more than we had imagined and are pleased that we are able to offer something to each family.”
Hampers will include ingredients for jacket potatoes and vegetables for a soup or stew.
Most Read
- 1 School's £14million two-year expansion ‘nears completion’
- 2 Feeling cut off? Get on board new Stagecoach service
- 3 Five 'heroes' rescue driver whose car overturned into water-filled dyke
- 4 Driver hospitalised after car crashes into dyke
- 5 Farming equipment and motorcross bike stolen in two burglaries
- 6 £100,000 amphibious ‘beast from the east’ to help flood victims in the Fens
- 7 Optimistic pledge by new boss as £150,000 a year chief executive leaves housing company owned by Cambridgeshire County Council
- 8 Chest pain man who 'didn't want to be a burden' recovers from heart attack
- 9 Tyler Goodjohn in 'real and raw' documentary - without the porn!
- 10 Councillor in the Eye of a storm
Fenland District Council’s ‘Active Fenland’ team are also creating hampers which will be delivered to schools in Wisbech and Whittlesey for collection.
The hampers are all being funded by the Government’s ‘Winter Food and Fuel grant’.
Where else is help available?
There will be sandwich lunches available from Chat-Tea at St John’s Church hall in March on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of half term, along with their usual offer of hot evening meals which are now all delivered.
Panini’s Coffee Shop will be offering sandwich lunches on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for collection.
To order your sandwich lunch from either St John’s or Panini’s, visit: forms.gle/GiJsBfSmNK15CZme7
Cambridgeshire County Council will be providing vouchers to all children who usually receive Free School Meals, for use during February half term.
The £15 supermarket vouchers will be issued automatically by Friday, February 12; vouchers will be sent by email and text message to parents/carers.
For more information, visit: www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals
Jonathan Lewis, director for education in Cambridgeshire, said: “Along with exercise, nutritious meals are essential for a child’s health, wellbeing and cognition.
“Satisfying hunger is a basic need and no child should ever have to go hungry.
“We recognise the extra financial pressures some families are facing due to Covid-19, and by providing them with Free School Meal vouchers during half term will hopefully alleviate some of those worries.
“There are several additional ways we are providing support to families, and I would like to encourage families to reach out to their child’s school if they have any questions about the support that may be available to them via the Winter Grant Scheme.”