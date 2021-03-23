Published: 2:52 PM March 23, 2021 Updated: 2:53 PM March 23, 2021

Local landlords are being offered free advice and support on “all aspects of the private rental sector” from Fenland District Council.

A free event, the fifth of its kind organised by the council, will be broadcast via the internet for the first time and made available from Thursday, March 25.

Councillor Samantha Hoy, the council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “It is a shame that the current circumstances prevent us from hosting these valuable events in person.

“This new format presents a fantastic opportunity to share vital guidance with a wider audience and potentially engage with local landlords who may not have been able to attend previous events.

“We’re sure that landlords and letting agents will benefit from watching this free event, whether they’re thinking of becoming a landlord in the near future, have just started, or if they already have a sizable property portfolio.”

Topics covered in the webinar include the latest on new electrical safety regulations and an update on fire safety measures within single and multiple occupancy lets from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It also includes guidance on refuse and waste from Fenland District Council’s environmental services team.

Answers to many of the most frequently asked questions received from landlords were provided throughout the course of the event too.

Questions come in following a plea earlier this month on the council’s social media channels and through the Private Sector Housing team’s mailing list.

During the event, landlords were encouraged to work in partnership with the council, with a number of the benefits of doing so being underlined.

Benefits include free tailored advice on tenancy matters, housing, HMO standards and licensing and referrals to the Landlord and Rent Solution Service.

The council also highlighted the property health checks service it offers, at a cost of £60 per hour, for landlords who want to ensure that they are complying with the law.

The checks included a full house assessment, followed by a detailed report and schedule of necessary work.

Those interested in watching the event can do so by visiting Fenland District Council’s YouTube channel at: www.youtube.com/user/fenlandcouncil