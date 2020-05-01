Hotel owner serves up 165 meals for the elderly and most vulnerable during lockdown

Colin Wilson of the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey has cooked up 165 meals for the most vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Four hundred sausages, 100kg of potatoes and 20kg of peas helped make up dozens of free meals for the most vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colin Wilson at the Falcon Hotel. Picture: Supplied Colin Wilson at the Falcon Hotel. Picture: Supplied

Colin Wilson, owner of Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey, has cooked and delivered 165 meals to the elderly and most vulnerable, with the help of a team of volunteers.

The operation, spearheaded by Deborah Slator of the Whittlesey and District Business Forum, is now in its third week and the amount of complementary meals has doubled.

A group of 12 dedicated volunteers hand-deliver the food to residents across Whittlesey, all while following the most up-to-date Government guidelines.

The Falcon Hotel on London Street in Whittlesey. Picture: Supplied The Falcon Hotel on London Street in Whittlesey. Picture: Supplied

The most recent batch of food was donated by St Andrews Church Hall and allowed Mr Wilson to serve sausage and mash, peas and onion gravy to the community.

Ms Slator said: “These are tough times but to see the local community rally around and for those businesses also lending a hand shows what a great town Whittlesey is.

“I would like to thank Freemans who supported our first week of cottage pies followed by NISA who sponsored the chicken casserole in week two.

Fresh potatoes arrive at the hotel. Picture: Supplied Fresh potatoes arrive at the hotel. Picture: Supplied

“Next week its lasagne. We have plans in the pipeline for other days including Fish and Chips on Fridays.”

Mr Wilson said: “I’d like to thank Sue Harrison of Chippy Sues who helped by peeling the potatoes in her specialised rumbling machine.

“I’d like to thank the volunteers who also made brownies and Tracy McIntosh from The Muffin Oven who will be making a little treat every week to go with the meals.”

Freshly peeled potatoes. Picture: Supplied Freshly peeled potatoes. Picture: Supplied

At 4pm, the team of volunteer drivers arrive and in “military precision” collect their destination ticket, hot food and out they go ensuring those in need are being supported.

Despite COVID-19 affecting the pub and hotel industry, Colin, who has been in charge for nine years, has arranged a takeaway service for Sunday lunch.

He said: “Customers can call the Falcon Hotel on 01733 351001 on the Saturday evening, they then can collect their dinner between noon and 2pm on the Sunday for a bargain £8.50 a head.”

One volunteer making a delivery. Picture: Supplied One volunteer making a delivery. Picture: Supplied

Those who have benefitted from the free meals have been nominated as those who would benefit the most. To nominate someone, call Deborah on 07843383368

One volunteer packing up a delivery. Picture: Supplied One volunteer packing up a delivery. Picture: Supplied

Creating the delivery list. Picture: Supplied Creating the delivery list. Picture: Supplied

Colin putting on the final touches. Picture: Supplied Colin putting on the final touches. Picture: Supplied

Colin Wilson (pictured) of the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey has cooked up 165 meals for the most vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied Colin Wilson (pictured) of the Falcon Hotel in Whittlesey has cooked up 165 meals for the most vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied

Sausage and mash, peas and onion gravy. Picture: Supplied Sausage and mash, peas and onion gravy. Picture: Supplied

Chocolate brownies made by the volunteers. Picture: Supplied Chocolate brownies made by the volunteers. Picture: Supplied