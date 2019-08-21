Charity stallholders who were rained out of this year's March Summer Festival offered second chance to raise cash by Lions

Stallholders who lost out on raising as much cash as possible at this years March Summer Festival due to the rainy weather have been offered a second chance. Picture: Ian Carter / ARCHANT AdGarry Samuels

Charity stallholders who were washed out at this year's sodden March Summer Fesitval have been offered a second chance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Lions are giving all charities a free space to trade in September in a bid to help them make up for their losses at the three-day festival.

The group is holding a charity fundraiser at the scout hall in Mill View on the morning of Saturday, September 21.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for March Lions said: "Due to the dreadful wet and windy weather at March Lions Gala many local charities saw significantly lower than normal income.

"As a result, March Lions have hired the scout hall in Mill View for the morning of Saturday, September 21.

"Charities who had stalls at the gala have been invited to run table-top stalls at the event.

"So, we would encourage the people of March to come along and support their local charities to ensure that they can continue to help more good causes.

"Admission is free and refreshments will be available."