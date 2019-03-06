Advanced search

Bats, balls and free table tennis sessions in Whittlesey

06 March, 2019 - 16:23
Free table tennis sessions on offer in Whittlesey. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY.

Get ready to practice your best serve in table tennis as free weekly sessions are on offer in Whittlesey.

Ping in the Community is an initiative by the Table Tennis Association to get more people young or old involved.

The sessions have been organised by Peter Hau who is a top local coach, member of Whittlesey Table Tennis Club and member of the Whittlesey Sports Association.

Peter applied for a grant which included a brand new table with plenty of bats and balls to get the informal activity off the ground.

Whittlesey table tennis club is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to mentor and empower people from all walks of life.

They take place on Monday mornings at the Whittlesey Christian Church from 11am to 1pm.

The Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Julie Windle officially opened the first session.

For more details visit https://www.pingengland.co.uk/community/

