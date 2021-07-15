Cinema chain provide safety measures update ahead of July 19
- Credit: Facebook/Showcase Cinemas UK
A cinema chain has updated its safety measures ahead of ‘Freedom Day’, with some social distancing remaining in place across the UK.
Showcase Cinemas are recommending guests to continue to wear face masks, perspex screens will remain in place at till points and hand sanitiser will continue to be available for guests around the cinema.
The cinema chain’s revised social distancing measures come as part of its ‘Be Showcase Safe’ initiative, introduced 12 months ago when UK cinemas were allowed to reopen following the first lockdown.
Showcase Cinemas have a number of venues across the country - the closest to locals in Cambridgeshire is in Peterborough.
Bosses at Showcase say: “We want to ensure that all customers and staff are as safe as possible and that the movie-going experience is enjoyable and comfortable”.
Showcase has also confirmed that an unoccupied single seat will be left between each party that has booked seats at its cinemas in England.
Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We know that coronavirus cases are still rising in the UK, and with the Government’s easing of restrictions from Monday, we want to give our guests peace of mind at all times when they visit our cinemas”.
