News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Cinema chain provide safety measures update ahead of July 19

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:11 PM July 15, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM July 15, 2021
Showcase Cinemas have announced some social distancing measures will remain in place.

Showcase Cinemas have announced some social distancing measures will remain in place to ensure customers and staff are as safe as possible. - Credit: Facebook/Showcase Cinemas UK

A cinema chain has updated its safety measures ahead of ‘Freedom Day’, with some social distancing remaining in place across the UK. 

Showcase Cinemas are recommending guests to continue to wear face masks, perspex screens will remain in place at till points and hand sanitiser will continue to be available for guests around the cinema. 

The cinema chain’s revised social distancing measures come as part of its ‘Be Showcase Safe’ initiative, introduced 12 months ago when UK cinemas were allowed to reopen following the first lockdown. 

Showcase Cinemas have a number of venues across the country - the closest to locals in Cambridgeshire is in Peterborough.

Bosses at Showcase say: “We want to ensure that all customers and staff are as safe as possible and that the movie-going experience is enjoyable and comfortable”. 

You may also want to watch:

Showcase has also confirmed that an unoccupied single seat will be left between each party that has booked seats at its cinemas in England. 

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We know that coronavirus cases are still rising in the UK, and with the Government’s easing of restrictions from Monday, we want to give our guests peace of mind at all times when they visit our cinemas”. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five excluded from school after racist attack in aftermath of Euro 2020 final
  2. 2 Road closure fails to ease street collapse fears nine months on
  3. 3 Shoplifter falls at Tesco exit, smashing his haul of stolen gin
  1. 4 Grandmother crochets 'worry worms' for children to find
  2. 5 Six Cambridgeshire schools named by students on sexual abuse website
  3. 6 Drink driver with no licence crashed into Ramsey home
  4. 7 New 'exhilarating’ inflatable water park at Grafham Water is now open
  5. 8 Where to get a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine in Cambridgeshire this weekend
  6. 9 Permission granted to build a new home – on the fourth planning appeal
  7. 10 Police deliver quick result after generator theft
Freedom Day
Coronavirus
Covid - A Year On
Cambridge News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Glimpse of what Peterborough looked like tonight (Friday) after flash floods hit the city. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Flash floods cause mayhem in city

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Site of the proposed new household recycling centre in Hundred Road, March.  

Cambridgeshire County Council

Recycling centre will cater for town for 40 years 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Two scarecrows that were part of a carnival display in Doddington were ruined overnight. 

Video

Watch the moment thugs ‘ruin’ carnival scarecrow display

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Girl found on Fenland railway track by police drone

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Girl, 15, in late night stand-off with train on rural line

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon