Published: 12:11 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM July 15, 2021

Showcase Cinemas have announced some social distancing measures will remain in place to ensure customers and staff are as safe as possible. - Credit: Facebook/Showcase Cinemas UK

A cinema chain has updated its safety measures ahead of ‘Freedom Day’, with some social distancing remaining in place across the UK.

Showcase Cinemas are recommending guests to continue to wear face masks, perspex screens will remain in place at till points and hand sanitiser will continue to be available for guests around the cinema.

The cinema chain’s revised social distancing measures come as part of its ‘Be Showcase Safe’ initiative, introduced 12 months ago when UK cinemas were allowed to reopen following the first lockdown.

Showcase Cinemas have a number of venues across the country - the closest to locals in Cambridgeshire is in Peterborough.

Bosses at Showcase say: “We want to ensure that all customers and staff are as safe as possible and that the movie-going experience is enjoyable and comfortable”.

Showcase has also confirmed that an unoccupied single seat will be left between each party that has booked seats at its cinemas in England.

Mark Barlow, UK General Manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: “We know that coronavirus cases are still rising in the UK, and with the Government’s easing of restrictions from Monday, we want to give our guests peace of mind at all times when they visit our cinemas”.