Published: 5:27 PM March 30, 2021 Updated: 5:30 PM March 30, 2021

Freedom Leisure centres will reopen across the region on April 12 after being forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Freedom Leisure centres across the county – including in March, Wisbech, Whittlesey and Chatteris – will reopen next month.

The centres, operated in partnerships with Fenland District Council, were forced shut earlier this due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The George Campbell, Manor, Hudson and Chatteris centres will reopen to members of the public on Monday, April 12.

A Fenland District Council spokesperson said: “We can’t wait for our much-loved leisure centres to reopen once again and for residents to get back to the activities they have missed so much over lockdown.

“The role the centres play in providing people with access to health, fitness and wellbeing opportunities – and social interaction – has never been so important.

“We’re particularly pleased to be able to recommence children’s swimming lessons straight away.

“It is so important for children to learn to swim, so it will be amazing to see lessons get underway again.”

Ivan Horsfall Turner, managing director of Freedom Leisure, said: “We look forward to seeing everyone using their local leisure centre again.

“The teams can’t wait to get back to providing our local communities with opportunities for exercise, activity and the chance to socialise safely.”

Most activities will be available including gym, swimming, racket sports and children’s swimming lessons.

As per the government guidelines group exercise classes will not be available straightaway but they should recommence in May.

The spokesperson added: “With winter out of the way it is time to start getting active ready to make the most of summer 2021, which we all hope will be very different from last year.

“Where better to do that than your local freedom leisure centre, where you can confidently exercise with others in a fun, motivating and Covid safe environment.”

For more information, visit: www.freedom-leisure.co.uk