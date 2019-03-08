State of the art bikes at Fenland’s four leisure centres

The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE Archant

The four leisure centres in Fenland have 95 new hi tech exercise bikes that are said to rival top boutique cycling studios in London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE

Freedom Leisure, the not-for-profit firm, which operates the four centres in the district on behalf of Fenland District Council, has invested more than £100,000 in the equipment.

The kit will relaunch the cycling studios at George Campbell Leisure Centre in March, Manor Leisure Centre in Whittlesey, the Hudson Leisure Centre in Wisbech and Chatteris Leisure Centre.

Andy Cornwell, centre manager, said: “The primary aim for this investment is to build upon our already established indoor cycling programme because indoor cycling has always been really popular in Fenland.

“The new, state-of-the-art, enhanced and unique experience will hopefully support both existing participants while also working to appeal to new customers to join us.

The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE The four leisure centres in Fenland have new exercise bikes. Picture: FREEDOM LEISURE

“As a leisure trust, Freedom Leisure exists to support local communities to be more active.

“Indoor cycling is a hugely accessible activity and this new kit makes it even more so. It means that people of all ages and abilities can join in, and that the studios can now be used by even more people.

“These are more than just new bikes. It’s the supporting software and classes which bring the experience alive.”

The bikes installed into the four centres are ICG bikes, which offer a digital experience matched with state-of-the-art technology and programming.