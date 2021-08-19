Updated

Published: 11:24 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 12:04 PM August 19, 2021

It has just been confirmed a freight train derailed between March and Whiittlesey and not near Ely as earlier reported. Pictured is March station. - Credit: Archant

A freight train has been partially derailed after it hit a tractor on a level crossing in Cambridgeshire today.

No injuries have been reported but services between Peterborough and Ely are disrupted.

The incident happened between March and Whittlesey.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “At approximately 09.10 this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kisby user worked level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line.

“We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.”

He added: “Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered.

“This will affect passenger services between Ely and Peterborough for the rest of the day. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.

Other train operators are amending schedules with replacement buses.



