News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Updated

Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:24 AM August 19, 2021    Updated: 12:04 PM August 19, 2021
March station

It has just been confirmed a freight train derailed between March and Whiittlesey and not near Ely as earlier reported. Pictured is March station. - Credit: Archant

A freight train has been partially derailed after it hit a tractor on a level crossing in Cambridgeshire today.  

No injuries have been reported but services between Peterborough and Ely are disrupted.  

The incident happened between March and Whittlesey.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “At approximately 09.10 this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kisby user worked level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line.  

“We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.” 

You may also want to watch:

He added: “Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered.  

“This will affect passenger services between Ely and Peterborough for the rest of the day. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
  2. 2 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
  3. 3 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
  1. 4 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
  2. 5 Multiple fire crews tackle grain dryer blaze
  3. 6 Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’ 
  4. 7 ‘Gingerbread man’ jailed after nine-week crime spree  
  5. 8 Quad bike seized as teens ignored 'stern' police warning
  6. 9 Whitemoor remembers air crash victims at ‘poignant’ memorial service
  7. 10 March Town sack boss Arran Duke

embed for article-8257778 from twitter (2)

More information to follow 

Other train operators are amending schedules with replacement buses. 


Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Neale-Wade principal Graham Horn praised students on GCSE results day 2021

Cambridgeshire GCSE results | Updated

Praise for Neale Wade students for 'overcoming challenges'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Wilson with trophy she won at Special Olympics in 1996

Ex-horse riding champion shares words of wisdom ahead of Paralympics

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Wyton beagle protest

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon