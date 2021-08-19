Updated
Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- Credit: Archant
A freight train has been partially derailed after it hit a tractor on a level crossing in Cambridgeshire today.
No injuries have been reported but services between Peterborough and Ely are disrupted.
The incident happened between March and Whittlesey.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “At approximately 09.10 this morning a freight train struck a tractor at Kisby user worked level crossing between March and Whittlesea on the Peterborough to Ely line.
“We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances.”
You may also want to watch:
He added: “Three wagons have derailed as a result of the collision and these will need to be recovered.
“This will affect passenger services between Ely and Peterborough for the rest of the day. Passengers are advised to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.
Most Read
- 1 Woman, 18, sexually assaulted on Hunstanton beach
- 2 Special sacked for 94mph drive, use of term 'pikey rodders' and snooping into police computers
- 3 Demolition signals start of multi-million pound rail station upgrade
- 4 Freight train crashes into tractor at Cambridgeshire level crossing
- 5 Multiple fire crews tackle grain dryer blaze
- 6 Composer's behaviour ‘sexually depraved and reprehensible’
- 7 ‘Gingerbread man’ jailed after nine-week crime spree
- 8 Quad bike seized as teens ignored 'stern' police warning
- 9 Whitemoor remembers air crash victims at ‘poignant’ memorial service
- 10 March Town sack boss Arran Duke
embed for article-8257778 from twitter (2)
More information to follow
Other train operators are amending schedules with replacement buses.