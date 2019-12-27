Advanced search

Gritters Spread Sheeran and Stephen Thawking to be out in full force across Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:45 27 December 2019

A new crew of gritters are in town including the Sheriff of Grittingham, Stephen Thawking, David Grittenborough and Spread Sheeran.

Cambridgeshire Highways' fleet of 37 gritters have been given fresh new names by pupils around the county who took part in the 'name the gritters' competition this autumn.

In October, Cambridgeshire Highways revealed Scotty's Little Salt Soldier was joining the gritting crew, named after the local charity Scotty's Little Soldiers - which supports children across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.

Following this, a county wide competition was launched in all primary schools to rename the rest of the fleet.

In total, Cambridgeshire Highways received more than 600 name suggestions from around 70 schools.

The judges - made up of three road safety officers - had the task to choose the 36 winning names.

Cambridgeshire County Council's chair of the highways and infrastructure committee, Councillor Mathew Shuter, said: "Our gritters play an incredibly important role in keeping the main roads clear throughout the colder months.

"This naming competition is part of our yearly engagement with schools on road safety, it is a fun, engaging way to familiarise children with the vehicles and their drivers and the fantastic job they do in all weather conditions day or night.

"There have been some real witty suggestions from our primary schools and choosing the winners was difficult, but we would like to thank all the children and their schools for taking part in the competition and we are looking forward to welcoming the winners at our depots to officially unveil the new names.

"Look out for Bear Grits, Alexander the Grit and Lord Saltimort and their crew as they hit our roads to help fight against any winter beasts that cross the county this winter."

The lucky winners will be invited to the official naming ceremonies which will take place at the county council highways depots in January.

They will also receive a road safety goodie bag and a picture with their named gritter.

The full list of winning names are:

Fenland (7)

Name of Gritter

Buzz Ice Year

Sheriff of Grittingham

Grit King

Grunty

Grityanna Jones and the Temple of Salt

Alfred the Gritter

Mr Snow Stopper

