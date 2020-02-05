Friends For Needs launch mobile dental service for care homes in Fenland and Peterborough

Fenland community support group Friends For Needs has launched a mobile dental service for care homes in the local area.

The privately-funded service, which launches next year, will see dentists visit nursing and residential homes, make appointments and shadow nurses. It follows the success of a similar service in Bedford.

It comes after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report showed that too many people living in care homes are not being supported to maintain and improve their oral health.

The report noted that 52 per cent of the homes it contacted did not have oral health plans in place for resident while 47 per cent of staff have never received any specific dental care training.

The FFN mobile dental care plans include regular oral health assessments and reviews, fillings, extractions, dentures and denture repairs, dental hygiene and access to emergency dental services.

The private service will be provided in collaboration with The Priors Green Dental Hive. FFN will be exhibiting their services and the new private mobile dental service at stand D40 of the Peterborough Biscuit Event on February 5 2020.

For more details on FFN, visit www.friendsforneeds.co.uk or call Simon Jeffs on 01354 655030 or email enquiries@friendsforneeds.co.uk