New manager joins Friends For Needs community support group
- Credit: Friends For Needs
A community team in March that provide support to people living alone has appointed a new business manager.
Theresa Okogwa, who is a qualified solicitor of England and Wales and a registered UK nurse, joined Friends For Needs (FFN) in May this year.
Theresa is responsible for overseeing the affairs of the business covering Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.
A spokesperson said: “Since her arrival, Theresa has helped grow the business and has seen new companions coming on board, who are all settled into their various roles.
“Theresa has also conducted a satisfaction survey on the service users and the company received a satisfaction rate of 98.9%.”
FFN is in the process of liaising with local care homes and hospitals to find out how they can provide their service to support patients and service users in their homes and communities.
If you're interested in being part of the team, email enquiries@friendsforneeds.co.uk
