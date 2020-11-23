Youngsters smash duathlon fundraiser target to tackle mental health stigma

Two March youngsters have smashed their fundraising target in a bid to help their local community as they prepare to take on their first duathlon.

Harry Hiskett and Serge Lambert will run five miles and cycle 10 miles around the town and have already raised over £800 compared to their initial £200 target.

Harry, 12 and Serge, 13, decided they wanted to help those living with mental health and poverty issues in the Fens and nationally during the coronavirus pandemic by raising funds for both March Food Bank and Mind.

“The boys kept saying they wanted to do something for charity. I thought we would set up a JustGiving page and the influx of people that started to donate has taken this to the next level,” Sarah Hall, Harry’s mum, said.

“We wanted to support more locally to see the difference their efforts make, so we agreed with Tesco that runs the food bank to see what they need.

“Once the boys have done the challenge, we will go to Tesco, pick the food and give the bags to the food bank so they can see the difference themselves.”

Harry, who plays at March Academy FC and Serge, who runs for March Athletic Club, are no strangers to keeping fit.

But although they are finding training for the event, which they started around four weeks ago, quite difficult, Sarah is confident they can still complete the feat.

“We didn’t realise the impact from running straight into a bike ride; it’s quite difficult. They have both learnt a lot from each other,” she said.

“Serge’s mum will be biking alongside them and help with their pacing. She has given advice with their training structure, and I think it’s definitely going to be achievable.”

This is the first fundraising event that Harry and Serge have done, which for Sarah, she could not be prouder.

By supporting a local cause as well as a national charity, it is hoped the pair can create a wider impact on others to build a healthy, active lifestyle.

“I think the donations have been amazing. It was one of those things that we set to raise money, but the boys have recognised that people are struggling, there is a food bank and people need help,” Sarah said.

“Hopefully it will spur more people on, not necessarily to do 15 miles, but to take a positive that two young kids are doing something to make a difference.”

Harry and Serge will take on the duathlon on Saturday, November 28. To donate, visit their JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-hall-619?utm_term=xp3V6RmZK.

