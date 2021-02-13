News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Eye catching fountain is frozen in time

John Elworthy

Published: 4:28 PM February 13, 2021    Updated: 6:00 PM February 13, 2021
Opening glimpse of the fountain in the garden of a March home. 

Anyone who has stepped outside today – for exercise, shopping or simply to check the air – will know just how cold it is.  

But the freezing temperatures have at least two enthusiasts – Garry Harradine and his wife Sally.  

Fountain shows its winter wonderland magic in front garden of Garry’s home in March

For they know that with a few days of continuous near zero or sub-zero temperatures he can expect a minor miracle of nature to perform itself on his wrought iron garden foundation.  

Fountain shows its winter wonderland magic in front garden of Garry’s home in March

Fountain shows its winter wonderland magic in front garden of Garry’s home in March

“Our fountain has slowly grown with the cold weather and we wish to share these lovely photos with you and your readers,” he says.  

Garry built the fountain himself and each winter, sometimes for just a day, sometimes for longer, it explodes into a cacophony of wonder as the water from the fountain freezes in mid flow.  

It is a spectacular site.  

For those whose daily exercise walk allows it, you can see it for yourself in the Avenue, March.  

You can’t, as they say, miss it.   

Fountain shows its winter wonderland magic in front garden of Garry’s home in March

Rob Skoulding, former mayor, who took some of the photos, said: “It is stunning to see.” 

