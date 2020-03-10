Advanced search

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 11:45 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 10 March 2020

Around £1,000 in £1 coins has been stolen from fruit machines inside two Cambridgeshire pubs.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who has 'recently obtained a significantly large amount of £1 coins' following the thefts which took place in February.

A CCTV image has been released of one man they would like to chat to in connection with the incidents at two Peterborough pubs.

At about 7pm on February 22, four men tampered with a fruit machine in the Sir Henry Royce pub in Broadway, stealing about £300 in £1 coins.

Later that evening the men went to the Brewers Fayre Pub in Hampton and at about 10pm stole cash from another fruit machine.

They returned to the pub the following morning at about 11am and stole more cash from the machine totalling £700 in £1 coins.

PC George Corney said: 'We would urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information about the two incidents.

'Do you know of anybody that has recently obtained a significantly large amount of £1 coins? Please let us know.'

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/13705/20, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

