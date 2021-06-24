Published: 10:29 AM June 24, 2021

Cambridgeshire locations have been listed by Lidl GB for “potential store development”. - Credit: PA

Supermarket chain Lidl has released a list of Cambridgeshire locations for “potential store development” amid plans for 1,000 new shops.

The discounter is seeking “prominent sites” that are “easily accessible and have a strong pedestrian or traffic flow” across the region.

They have eyed up locations in Ely, Soham, Cambridge, Newmarket, Mildenhall, Peterborough, Soham, St Ives and Whittlesey, amongst several others.

Christian Härtnagel, Lidl GB chief executive officer, said: “We are calling on developers and landlords up and down the country to help find potential sites for us to build Lidl stores.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we still managed to meet our ambitious target of opening, on average, one new store per week across Great Britain.

You may also want to watch:

“We are looking forward to opening more stores throughout the country and welcoming new colleagues in the coming months and years, so that more communities can access quality food at the lowest prices on the market.”

All stores will include Lidl’s famous bakery, offering freshly baked bread, biscuits and pastries, created by the discounter’s in-store bakers throughout the day.

In addition, all new Lidl stores will feature solar panels on the exterior to provide renewable energy for the site, in addition to the installation of electric vehicle charging points.

Each new store will also become part of Lidl’s food redistribution programme Feed It Back, which sees surplus food donated to those within local communities that need it the most.

Full list of East Anglia locations eyed-up by Lidl: