Come on down to Stonea Camp this weekend for the post-school holiday open family fun day

Stonea Camp near Wimblington is holding its open fun day on Sunday, September 22 and there promises to be something for everyone. Picture: Supplied/ARCHANT Supplied/ARCHANT

History lessons, guided tours and re-enactments are all to be expected at this weekend's Stonea Camp open day.

Taking place on Sunday (September 22) at the site near March and Wimblington, the event is perfect for anyone looking for a fun day out.

Promising something for everyone, there will even be shuttle buses by community transport by FACT to ensure it is fully accessible.

A spokesman said: "Visitors can engage with Iron Age and Roman re-enactors and there will be storytellers and bushcrafting on site.

"Also on site to chat to will be local museum representatives, archaeologists, historians and textile artists."

"Stay for lunch and enjoy pizza from the Al Fresco Dining Company as they create masterpieces from a wood fired burner on their 110 Land Rover.

"Parking is available on site, but for those who prefer FACT will be providing a shuttle bus running regularly from March to pick up and drop off visitors.

"We will have archaeologists, historians, bushcrafters and more.

"The summer holidays maybe over. You still have this wonderful event to look forward to."

Guided tours, bringing history back to life, will also be on offer at the event organised by Heritage, Culture and Community (HCC) Stonea and funded by Care Network.

The event is open from 10am until 4pm. For more information and how to attend call 0845 475 9775 or email: hccstonea@gmail.com.