Advanced search

Come on down to Stonea Camp this weekend for the post-school holiday open family fun day

19 September, 2019 - 17:18
Stonea Camp near Wimblington is holding its open fun day on Sunday, September 22 and there promises to be something for everyone. Picture: Supplied/ARCHANT

Stonea Camp near Wimblington is holding its open fun day on Sunday, September 22 and there promises to be something for everyone. Picture: Supplied/ARCHANT

Supplied/ARCHANT

History lessons, guided tours and re-enactments are all to be expected at this weekend's Stonea Camp open day.

Stonea Camp near Wimblington is holding its open fun day on Sunday, September 22 and there promises to be something for everyone. Picture: Supplied/ARCHANTStonea Camp near Wimblington is holding its open fun day on Sunday, September 22 and there promises to be something for everyone. Picture: Supplied/ARCHANT

Taking place on Sunday (September 22) at the site near March and Wimblington, the event is perfect for anyone looking for a fun day out.

Promising something for everyone, there will even be shuttle buses by community transport by FACT to ensure it is fully accessible.

A spokesman said: "Visitors can engage with Iron Age and Roman re-enactors and there will be storytellers and bushcrafting on site.

"Also on site to chat to will be local museum representatives, archaeologists, historians and textile artists."

You may also want to watch:

"Stay for lunch and enjoy pizza from the Al Fresco Dining Company as they create masterpieces from a wood fired burner on their 110 Land Rover.

"Parking is available on site, but for those who prefer FACT will be providing a shuttle bus running regularly from March to pick up and drop off visitors.

"We will have archaeologists, historians, bushcrafters and more.

"The summer holidays maybe over. You still have this wonderful event to look forward to."

Guided tours, bringing history back to life, will also be on offer at the event organised by Heritage, Culture and Community (HCC) Stonea and funded by Care Network.

The event is open from 10am until 4pm. For more information and how to attend call 0845 475 9775 or email: hccstonea@gmail.com.

Most Read

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting ‘blunt force trauma’

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

‘We want to encourage people to visit March’ - river revamp could boost tourism and clean up Fens waterways

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Tractor rally in memory of late Coates manager Steve Trostler will raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler (inset) who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting ‘blunt force trauma’

Wisbech man, 22, guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a kitten by inflicting blunt force trauma

Sex offender from March back in court after being caught lying on application to join payroll department of Cambridgeshire Police

Garry Hunt, 61, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after a number of new offences were found to have been committed. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

‘We want to encourage people to visit March’ - river revamp could boost tourism and clean up Fens waterways

Council bosses joined officials from Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) on a narrowboat tour to see how a revamp of Fenland waterways could boost tourism. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Tractor rally in memory of late Coates manager Steve Trostler will raise money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

The tractor rally in memory of Steve Trostler (inset) who lost his life in a car accident this year will raise cash for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver cut out of car after crashing into garage of house in Cavalry Drive, March, leaving a scene of destruction

The scene on Cavalry Drive, March after a driver slammed their Ford Fiesta into a homeowner’s garage on Thursday, September 19. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Come on down to Stonea Camp this weekend for the post-school holiday open family fun day

Stonea Camp near Wimblington is holding its open fun day on Sunday, September 22 and there promises to be something for everyone. Picture: Supplied/ARCHANT

Man charged in connection with spate of thefts from vehicles in Wisbech

A man has been charged in connection with a spate of vehicle thefts in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Banned haulier set up firm illegally and acted as ‘shadow director’

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists