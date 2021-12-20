CAPCA and RHA will continue to work closely as funding continues for more HGV driver training courses. From left: Paul Warner – director of the association of employment and learning providers, Mayor Dr Johnson and Richard Smith – managing director, operational and commercial, of RHA. - Credit: CAPCA

Funding will continue for HGV driver training in Cambridgeshire after the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authortity (CAPCA), Dr Nik Johnson, met with the Road Haulage Association (RHA) to continue close working.

Dr Johnson met with Paul Warner and Richard Smith at RHA's head office in Peterborough on December 15 to find out more about the HGV driver shortages.

Whilst there, he heard how the sector is trying to address the well-publicised vacancies for trained HGV drivers which have affected supply chains up and down the country.

The Mayor and Richard Smith, managing director from RHA, agreed to continue close working to ensure the Combined Authority-funded training continues to meet the needs of employers.

They'll also develop the training for the sector in Peterborough.

Mayor Dr Johnson said: “Our work to improve skills in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is informed by employers, so it was great to meet with the RHA to find out more about the HGV driver situation direct from industry.

“I’m very concerned about shortages of HGV drivers because not only is it holding back industry and the wider economy, it also has a direct impact on lives if people can’t get the goods they need.”

In October, the Combined Authority announced that it was funding training for HGV drivers as part of its devolved responsibility for the adult education budget.

The training has been provided through Peterborough College and independent provider, System Group.

So far, a cohort of 20 trainees have started on the programmes, with a second group starting in January.

“The Combined Authority is able to support the situation with the flexible use of our adult education budget," said Dr Johnson.

"CAPCA will fund courses to help both reduce the driver shortages and also help local people into jobs where there is sky-high demand.

“I want to continue to work with the RHA to ensure we can support an industry which is a key employer in our region, helping to provide the skills it needs now and in the future.”

The courses are free and trainees much be aged over 19 and live in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.