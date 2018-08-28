Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 15:15 09 January 2019

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Archant

More than £200,000 will be ploughed into support for people with low vision and blindness in Fenland – with three new services to be launched in Wisbech.

Cam Sight has been granted £210,000 to expand its services across the district – including at the Low Vision and Blindness Centre in Wisbech.

It will mean that two qualified counselors at the centre will offer emotional support for people experiencing emotional distress following their sight loss.

There will also be group run sessions in the area, technology group training on the latest equipment and home visits for children and young people.

The money was secured from a successful bid to the Big Lottery Fund for Cam Sight’s services in Cambridgeshire.

Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager of Cam Sight, said: “We deliver quality services but the Fenland team has been under-resourced, which has led to an unequal distribution of services across the county.

“We are thrilled to receive the funding which will address this issue and also enable us to provide a more holistic service to people living with low vision and blindness in Fenland.”

Cam Sight also offers a volunteer programme providing support in the community, through befriending, reading, accompanying people on trips out and a ring-around service for those at who are unable to leave their homes.

Volunteers also work through a sports programme to help people get involved in physical activity through guided running and tandem cycling.

The funding will allow Cam Sight to carry on these services and increase the number of people who access them.

They provide information and advice on enabling independent living and supports participation in activities enjoyed prior to sight loss.

The Low Vision and Blindness Centre in Wisbech first started operating in South Cambridgeshire in 2008, but moved to larger premises in Wisbech from Chatteris last year.

This is achieved through the demonstration of items including magnifiers, lighting, phones, electronic readers and speakers.

The service also extends through a drop-in service in community hubs in the region.

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

First year student maths lessons swap to PE for six weeks at Neale Wade Academy in March

Executive principal Jason Wing (right) at Neale Wade Academy, March where Year 7 students will miss one maths lesson a fortnight for six weeks

Most Read

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Brent revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Mapesbury Road, the street worst afflicted by vehicle crime in the whole of Brent. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman’s ‘secret boyfriend’ from Wembley was fatally stabbed by her 16-year-old brother, court hears

Victim Risaan Udayakumar. Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Kilburn fire: Neighbours of man who died in Windmill Court blaze tell how tragedy unfolded

Fire at Windmill Court in Mapesbury Road. Picture: LFB

Neasden Karate club accused of discrimination agrees to give free trial to two autistic children

Nikki Raza with her children Mya 8, and Isiah, 5 Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Honours winners in Brent speak of pride at being recognised by the Queen

Mustafa Field OBE, Jashu Vekaria MBE and Cllr Tariq Dar MBE winners of Queen's New Years Honours 2019

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Attempt to ‘curb’ anti-social behaviour at notorious Chatteris car park sees arrival of new speed bumps

Works carried out at Furrowfield Road car park to crack down on ‘boy racers’ and anti-social behaviour. Pictures: FDC

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech

Charity Cam Sight secures £210,000 to help people with low vision and blindness in Wisbech. Dawn Preston, Fenland support manager and Gill Howell, community support worker at the Wisbech Low Vision and Blindness Centre. Picture: CAM SIGHT

Wisbech skate park should be ready for action by February

Work has started on Bath Road skate park in Wisbech. Includes flashback to five years ago with fund raising skaters. Picture:. GINNY BUCKNOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists