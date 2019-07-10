Funding for programme that helps support teachers in Fenland

A residential programme that helps support teachers at two Fenland schools has been awarded a share of £75,000. Zachary Parsons, a teacher at Neale-Wade Academy, took part in the PTI. Picture: BLJ London Archant

A residential programme that helps support teachers at two Fenland schools has been awarded a share of £75,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teachers from Neale-Wade Academy and Cromwell Community College took part in the PTI Enrichment Residential last month.

The programme helps inspire heads of department and subject leaders so that they can share best practice and discuss new curricular demands.

This year £75,000 was awarded for the PTI and as part of funding from the People's Postcode Lottery.

You may also want to watch:

It will help the expansion of the programme and increase the stretch and challenge within school departments.

The Active Learning Trust, which both schools are part of, is encouraging colleagues to take part in the PTI to "inspire their passion for subject knowledge".

Zackary Parsons, English teacher at Neale-Wade, said: "My participation in The PTI Residential has been a professional highlight of this academic year.

"The residential has challenged me to reflect critically upon my own teacher practice.

"It was invaluable to me growth as an educator and will have a lasting impact on my personal pedagogy."