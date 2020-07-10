Gallery

Fundraiser in memory of ‘truly inspirational’ grandmother and village hall chairwoman

Fundraiser launched in memory of "truly inspirational" Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a "brave and unrelenting fight" with cancer. Picture: GOFUNDME/FAMILY

A fundraiser has been launched in memory of a “truly inspirational” Benwick grandmother who has died following a “brave and unrelenting fight” with cancer.

‘Nan’s last journey’ Patricia Tickner’s funeral will take place on Friday July 17 - however, due to COVID-19 rules, the family is restricted on how many people can attend the service. For those that cannot attend but would have liked to, an online webcast of the service will be available to view on the day and then for 28 days after. “Nan will have her last journey from Chapel Gardens around to the war memorial before proceeding up the High Street, then along Doddington Road before continuing on to the crematorium,” said Laura. “Timings will be confirmed the day before, so if you wish to come out to wave her off, please do so. It would be lovely to see. “For the service we have requested flowers from family only. There will be service sheets and candles to light in her memory for anyone who wishes to have one please just message one of us. “Thank you for all your support and messages over the last week. RIP nanny.”

Patricia Tickner, who completed a degree at the age of 69 after years of studying, battled cancer three times.

However, as her granddaughter Laura Pottinger says, it was “third time unlucky in her case - but she fought it with such elegance and determination.

Since their nan’s death on June 27, Laura and granddaughter Carrie-Anne White set up the GoFundMe appeal with the aim of raising £500 for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity as the hospital cared for Patricia and “helped to put a smile on her face”.

Pat Tickner is pictured at the Benwick Dickensian Market in 2012 when she was chairman of the Benwick Residents Association. Picture: ARCHANT

Laura said: “Nanny was a truly inspirational person who really touched the lives of everyone she met.

“She had the most amazing sense of humour and really was the strongest person we have ever met.

“She was always the life and soul and loved donating to charity in as many ways as she could. She ran as chair and treasurer of her local village hall for many years and put so much into everything she did for them.

Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY

“She used to do a tombola and Christmas and Easter events as well as Burns Nights and ladies nights - so many every year.

“The last event she was healthy enough to do was Burns Night for the village hall this year.

Laura says Patricia, who was born on April 17 in 1939, “lived through so many challenges and always came out fighting.

Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY

“She never gave up, she never admitted defeat and she battled on through everything, conquering everything she did; even in 2008, at the age of 69, she completed and was awarded a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) after spending years studying - just one of her many achievements.”

Laura added that Patricia was a widow from 2003, when her husband George died. In the years since, she met another man, Alan, who “stole her heart”, and they were a “power couple.

Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY

“They loved each other but unfortunately he lost his own battle with cancer in January 2020. Losing him hit her harder than even she expected.

Patricia had four children: Kris, Graham, Carolyne and Georgina. In the last five years, she lost two of her daughters, Carolyne and Georgina, while her other two children, Kris and Graham live in Australia.

She has 10 grandchildren: Dale, Sally, Jimi, Sam, Bodie, Sara, Laura, Kieran, Carrie-Anne and Luke as well as 13 great-grandchildren: Duke, Bonnie, Jax, Brody, Ivy, Katalina, Vinnie, Jamie, Jenson, Ebony, Esmae, Max and Travis.

Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY

“But this doesn’t even touch the surface of all of the people who cared and whose lives she make a difference to,” Laura added.

“We are all so lucky to be able to call her our family and she has left us with so many memories that we will cherish forever.”

“Nan has always been dedicated to just being there for everyone and doing anything and everything she could - if you needed anything or wanted to talk to anyone she was the woman that so many of us turned to.”

Laura said she wants to raise money for Arthur Rank because that’s where Patricia spent her last day, with Laura and Carrie-Anne by her side in her final moments.

“The hospice was beautiful and warm and tranquil and the environment and staff helped her spend her last moments in peace, comfort and dignity. Three things that anyone could want during the passing of someone they love.

Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY Fundraiser launched in memory of ?truly inspirational? Benwick grandmother and village hall chairwoman Patricia Tickner who has died following a ?brave and unrelenting fight? with cancer. Picture: FAMILY

“So in her memory, we would like to give back to the place that helped us look after her and helped to put a smile on her face that final day with us.

“So please donate if you can. We know times are hard at the moment but even if it is £1, help us raise some money for these wonderful people who face death all day everyday but still manage a smile for the families.”

To donate click here.