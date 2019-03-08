Advanced search

£965 raised for March Academy reserves player/manager who suffered heart attack during league game against Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 13:03 14 November 2019

Almost £1,000 has been raised for Matt Powell, manager of March Academy Reserves, after he suffered a heart-attack whilst on the pitch. The Fen footballer remains in a critical but stable condition following the incident which saw an air ambulance flown in during the club’s Cambridgeshire County League game on Saturday (November 9). Picture: GOFUNDME

Almost £1,000 has been raised for Matt Powell, manager of March Academy Reserves, after he suffered a heart-attack whilst on the pitch. The Fen footballer remains in a critical but stable condition following the incident which saw an air ambulance flown in during the club's Cambridgeshire County League game on Saturday (November 9). Picture: GOFUNDME

Almost £1,000 has been raised for the player/manager of March Academy Reserves after he suffered a heart attack during an away match against Chatteris Town A's.

Almost £1,000 has been raised for March Academy Reserves coach Matt Powell after he suffered a “life-changing” heart-attack whilst on the pitch. He was playing in the team in an away game against Chatteris Town A’s on Saturday (November 9). Picture: MARCH ACADEMYAlmost £1,000 has been raised for March Academy Reserves coach Matt Powell after he suffered a “life-changing” heart-attack whilst on the pitch. He was playing in the team in an away game against Chatteris Town A’s on Saturday (November 9). Picture: MARCH ACADEMY

Matt Powell remains in a critical but stable condition following the match on November 9.

The Mead Plant & Grab Division fixture in the Cambridgeshire County League was abandoned at half time as an air ambulance landed to treat Mr Powell.

A GoFundMe page - which has so far raised £965 towards its £1,000 target - was set up by teammate Aaron Yeomans. Mr Powell, who has been with the team for four years, is unable to work while he recovers.

Mr Yeomans said: "Our coach, our brother, our friend, Matt Powell, had an unfortunate and life changing heart attack.

"With the help of some amazing friends, the air ambulance crew, doctors and nurses, he is set to make a recovery but this comes at such an unfortunate time.

"Matt will, regrettably, be off work for the foreseeable future and over Christmas until he makes a full recovery.

"He has amazing children and an incredible wife who could really do with the support from you all and not have to worry about money and the financial uncertainty at this time.

"Any and all donations are greatly appreciated. Thank you. One club, one football family."

A statement on the club's website reads: "On behalf of the club and the family we would like to express our gratitude to all coaches, players, officials and supporters of both March Academy FC and Chatteris Town FC for their swift actions and for everything they did.

"Thank you to all friends at Chatteris Town FC for their tremendous help and support for one of our club family members.

"Special thanks also to the emergency responders, ambulance crew and the air ambulance for all that they did. What an amazing, life-saving job they do.

"In particular, the family are eternally grateful to Jeff Asher and Russell Armstrong for their heroic efforts.

"The club will continue to support the family and all others affected by the unfortunate incident. We are one club, one family, one community.

"Our thoughts, love and prayers are with Matt and his family at this extremely difficult time."

To donate click here.

