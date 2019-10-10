Fundraiser to support young champion Fenland boxer turn professional

A fundraising page has been launched to get up to £10,000 for young champion boxer Eryk Ciureja tto turn professional. Picture: KATH SANSOM Archant

A fundraising page has been launched to get up to £10,000 for a young champion Fenland boxer to turn professional.

A fundraising page has been launched to get up to £10,000 for young champion boxer Eryk Ciureja tto turn professional. Pictured with coach Matt Lenton at Sparta ABC. Picture: ABC A fundraising page has been launched to get up to £10,000 for young champion boxer Eryk Ciureja tto turn professional. Pictured with coach Matt Lenton at Sparta ABC. Picture: ABC

Eryk Ciureja, from Wisbech, has won 22 titles, 43 fights and is a three times national champ.

The 18-year-old trains six nights a week at Sparta ABC in March alongside coach Matt Lenton.

But close friends of Eryk decided to set up a GoFundMe page to help further his career.

Money will also go towards helping the gym be able to offer more activities for youngsters under the helm of Eryk.

Matt Lenton, coach, said: "Eryk is an elite level boxer and we travel across the country for fights with him.

"These funds will go towards helping him progress in his career as it takes a lot of money to turn professional.

"He is a kid who has never had any sponsorship and he has gone on to prove everyone wrong.

"He works so hard at a factory in the day and then comes here to train six nights a week.

"Ultimately, he believes in what he is doing and is just a really humble guy."

Eryk was overwhelmed to discover that a fundraising page had been set up to help him turn professional.

He first started boxing with his cousin when he was nine-years-old.

He said: "I didn't expect to fight but I fell in love with it.

"It's now part of my routine, part of who I am. If I miss a day of training I hate it and get bored.

"I had my first exhibition gym show at the age of 10 and ever since then people keep telling me how good I am.

"Where I train is amazing but we don't really get enough support to do what we want to do.

"As much as possible I want to be able to help other youngsters to get into something like this so that they can be the best they can be.

"I am hoping to turn professional soon, it is my passion."

Jason Clapps, who set up the GoFundMe page with his family, said he wanted to get as much support as possible.

"He is a great boxer, very quick and just an all-round nice guy.

"The gym is a great place to get community spirit and it keeps young people off the streets."

To donate to the page to support Eryk, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-rising-star-shine-brightly?fbclid=IwAR1GbphdSzwVXI9t-ud0ikiadXTfX0xxcaSePg_AAM20oofJt1QGRL395ys

