Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year's Eve

Fundraising appeal launched to help Manea father after he was brutally attacked on New Year's Eve. Picture: GOFUNDME Archant

A brutal attack on a Manea father as he walked home on New Year's Eve has seen a fundraising appeal raise more than £3,000 in two days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Dyball is in need of extensive dental surgery after a man punched him in the head near Manea Village Hall last Tuesday night.

The father-of-two can remember little of the attack which left him unconscious on the pavement.

Mr Dyball, who is now recovering at home, was left "covered in blood" and rushed to Hinchingbrooke Hospital before being transferred to Peterborough City Hospital's specialist maxillofacial department.

He has lost one tooth, one has been chipped and another has been snapped in half.

The NHS won't pay for his treatment, so his sister Lora Dyball set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of around £6,000.

Miss Dyball said: "It was 24 hours was spent in utter turmoil.

"He has no idea who the attacker was or why they were targeted but it has left them physically and emotionally scarred.

"Imagine a night out with friends ending in this way; it is just unbelievable that this could happen.

You may also want to watch:

"I have put this page together as my brother needs extensive dental work to put his teeth back together, the NHS cutbacks mean that even though this was caused through an unprovoked assault, they can only fix him up with dentures.

"For a man in his early 30s this is just soul destroying."

Mr Dyball works in field sales, which relies on him being able to talk and engage confidently with people.

"Fixing my brothers teeth will never take away the trauma of the events that night but it might help him to piece his life back together and continue to support his family," Miss Dyball added.

Cambridgeshire Police say they have launched an investigation after they attended the scene following reports of violence.

A spokesperson said: "The two victims were assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or report online via www.cambs.police.uk/ report quoting crime reference numbers 35/37/20 and 35/34/20."

To donate to the appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jordan-get-his-smile-back