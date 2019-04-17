Fundraising darts match in aid of March newlywed's charity trek

Can you help this March couple fundraise for their honeymoon trek in Peru? Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, recently completed their first training walk of 12 miles up Skiddaw in the Lake District. Picture: FAMILY. Archant

A newlywed couple from March who will be spending their honeymoon trekking in South America are nearly halfway towards their fundraising target.

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, will trek to Machu Picchu on the ancient Inca highway in Peru this September to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

The pair recently completed their first training walk of 12 miles up Skiddaw in the Lake District – taking them six hours – in preparation for their main trek.

This Saturday they will also be holding a charity darts competition in at the GER Sports and Social Club in March.

It will consist of blind drawn pairs and blind drawn cricket triples, with all darts abilities welcome, and a tombola prize draw.

For their sponsorship they have to contribute to costs of around £7,000.

They decided that they wanted to avoid the usual beach holidays and instead try something daring in the name of charity.

Joanne and Paul will be training in Snowdon with their friend Nigel Searle on May 19.

To donate to their mission visit www.justgiving.com/PaulWenn or www.justgiving.com/JoanneAndersonWenn