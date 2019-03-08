Take That! Fundraising concert in Whittlesey will raise cash for footy legend Tommy Robson after shock motor neurone disease diagnosis

Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: Supplied/MediaStoreHouse.co.uk Supplied

A Take That-inspired fundraising night has been organised to raise cash for Cambridgeshire footy legend Tommy Robson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: MediaStoreHouse.co.uk Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: MediaStoreHouse.co.uk

The former Peterborough United player, who made more than 600 appearances in the football league, was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Co-organised by the 75-year-old's daughter Anita, 100 per cent of the cash raised at the Take That tribute concert, held at Childers in Whittlesey, will go to Tommy.

Peteborough United owners Darragh MacAnthony, Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson have agreed to sponsor the night and cover relevant costs.

Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: Supplied Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

In a recent interview with POSH TV, the left winger who served the team for 13 years, opened up about his diagnosis and how he is moving forward.

Speaking about when doctors announced the diagnosis, Tommy said: "I don't mind telling people, we all [Tommy's family] sat there and we all had a good cry.

Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: Supplied Take That! A fundraising music night will be held in Whittlesey at Childers on Saturday, October 12 in aid of footy star Tommy Robson. Picture: Supplied

"We just brought it out into the open and said 'look, this is what's going to happen in a few years and we can't do anything about it'… it can't get any better.

"My legs will get it [motor neurone disease] and I'll end up in a wheel chair and things go on from there."

The fundraising music night takes place at Childers Sports and Social Club on Station Road, Whittlesey on Saturday, October 12.

Tickets cost £12 each and can be booked through organiser Colin Martin. There are 200 tickets available, call 07526664949.