Fundraising couple from March to hold charity ball for honeymoon trek in Peru

Jo and Paul Anderson-Wenn from March are set to trek the ancient Inca highway in Peru are on the way to reaching their fundraising target. Pictured here after halfway up Hellvelyn.

A couple from March who are set to trek the ancient Inca highway in Peru are on the way to reaching their fundraising target.

Jo and Paul Anderson-Wenn from March are set to trek the ancient Inca highway in Peru are on the way to reaching their fundraising target. Pictured here after completing Snowdon with friend Nigel Searle.

Joanne Anderson-Wenn, 34, and Paul Wenn, 46, will trek to Machu Picchu this September to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

The pair recently completed two major training walks up the Helvellyn mountain in the Lake District and Snowdon in Wales.

This Saturday (July 27) the pair will be holding their charity ball, sponsored by Smurfit Kappa, at the GER club.

Jo will wear her wedding dress for one last time before it's donated to charity.

Jo and Paul Anderson-Wenn from March are set to trek the ancient Inca highway in Peru are on the way to reaching their fundraising target. Pictured here after completing Skiddaw.

She said: "We have so far raised 94 per cent of the £7000 needed which has now secured our place on the trek and will be going for our jabs this week.

"Our charity ball is £15 a ticket to be brought in advance and includes a glass of prosecco on arrival, hog roast dinner, take your own picture photo prop station and live music from 60s and 70s Party Band Three of a Kind.

"Anything you would wear to a party or special occasion is very welcome but I would love it anyone else wanted to wear their wedding dress too."

To book tickets search Joanne Anderson-Wenn on Facebook, text 07742858094 or email joanneanderson215@gmail.com

Jo and Paul Anderson-Wenn from March are set to trek the ancient Inca highway in Peru are on the way to reaching their fundraising target. Pictured here at Trigg point Hellvelyn.

A kid's disco party will also be taking place at the GER on the August 3 from 2pm to 5pm.

It will cost £2 per child with face painting, bingo and raffle all available on the day at an extra cost.

Jo added: "Thank you to all those who has supported us so far at our fitness event and darts day, thanks to Emma Emery for organising a bake sale at Westwood, Phoebe who is doing an eight hour sponsored spin at The Hudson on August 31 and Tina Rust for collecting donations at her Slimming World groups in Wisbech and Terrington."

To donate to Jo and Paul's mission visit www.justgiving.com/PaulWenn or www.justgiving.com/JoanneAndersonWenn

