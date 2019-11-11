Donations from Fenland fundraising events for Macmillan

Chatteris Working Men's Club held a tombola and raised £1,000 on October 24 - while another £300 was added to the total from a personal donation by Mr Coulson.

Two days later there was an afternoon of music by a local singer Bondy who gave two hours of free entertainment.

The event was hosted by Cassanos owner Keving McCourt who also provided the venue free of charge.

Almost £440 was raised in total from raffle, collection box and donations for cakes and savouries.

Another £482.15 was also raised by the George Campbell Leisure Centre from event and collection tin.

Linda Gill, from the March, Chatteris and District group, said: "The fundraising committee wish to thanks all those who have organised, donated and attended events including the numerous coffee mornings that have taken place in the district over the last couple of months.

"Well done and thanks again for your sterling work."