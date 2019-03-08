Advanced search

'You never know when your last day can be' - Inspirational 20-year-old from March to run half marathon in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke

PUBLISHED: 12:59 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 11 October 2019

Twenty-year-old Kobe from March to run half marathon in memory of 20Twenty’s Geri Crooke, pictured here in happier times with the 20Twenty crew. Picture: KOBE NIGHTINGALE

Archant

A 20-year-old from March will be taking on a half marathon to set up a performing arts trust in memory of 20Twenty's Geri Crooke.

20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK20Twenty Productions academy manager Geri Crooke who sadly died in a crash near Coates on June 17. Picture: 20TWENTY FACEBOOK

Kobe Nightingale has already raised nearly £500 since setting up a fundraising page earlier this week.

Twenty-nine-year-old Geri tragically died following a crash on March Road, in Coates, in June this year after her car left the road and entered Twenty Foot Drain.

Geri was academy manager of the 20Twenty Academy youth theatres and youth volunteering programs, as well as mentoring apprentices.

Kobe, who volunteered alongside Geri, has been training five times a week for the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough which will take place this Sunday (October 13).

All money that he raises will help support disadvantaged children to access theatre and live performances.

"I'm doing this because the shock of Geri's death has given me a new perspective on life," Kobe explained.

"I used to put things off, I said I was going to run a half marathon a while ago but never did.

"I kept putting things off that I wanted to do, but now my views are to do the things I want sooner rather than later because you never know when your last day can be."

Kobe had known Geri for around nine years and worked with her at 20Twenty on trips to London, Alton Towers and various theatre projects.

"She was so nice to everyone and was just always a part of my life," he said.

"I only realised after she passed how much time we had spent together."

Once the fundraising is over, it is hoped that a fund in memory of Geri will be set up so that organisations that run LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) courses can apply for disadvantaged students.

Families may also be able to apply directly from January 2020.

Kobe added: "Geri filled every room with her awesome smile, nothing was too much trouble for her.

"She always had a passion for performance and wanted young people to experience that too."

Kobe is aiming to complete the half marathon in a time of one hour 45 minutes. The furthest he has run is 16k.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/geri-foundation

