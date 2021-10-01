News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fundraising trio running London Marathon for Road Victims Trust

Katie Woodcock

Published: 7:00 AM October 1, 2021   
The fundraising trio are raising money for the Road Victims Trust (RVT) charity.

The fundraising trio are raising money for the Road Victims Trust (RVT) charity. RVT helped Steve Frost and his family, when their son, Harry Frost (pictured right) was lost on the road in 2020. - Credit: Steve Frost / Richard Barker / John Bennett

A fundraising trio are taking part in the London Marathon and Virtual London Marathon this Sunday (October 3) to raise money for local charity, Road Victims Trust (RVT).

The charity provides emotional and practical support to the relatives of those killed on the road. 

Steve Frost is running the Virtual London Marathon in memory of his son, Harry Frost, lost on the road in 2020. 

“I’m not sure how our family would’ve coped without the fantastic support of RVT,” he said. 

Inspector Richard Barker, a police officer, is running his first marathon. 

“Invaluable support is given to bereaved families by trained counsellors from RVT," he said.

John Bennett will also be running the marathon virtually.

John said: “Three years ago our family suffered a truly devastating tragedy. 

“Without the help of RVT, my wife Hana would simply not be where she is today.” 

To donate to the trio, visit Steve, John and Richard’s pages. 

