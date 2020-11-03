Truckers to stage another charity convoy – this time to help those in need at Christmas
PUBLISHED: 16:31 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 03 November 2020
: JustGiving
Two fundraising truckers plan to stage another charity convoy following their NHS charity success – this time for those in need this Christmas.
Nathan Cowling and Danny Whitmore were responsible for a convoy that ended at Peterborough City Hospital in May – raising £18,000 for charity.
Now, the boys are back and hope raise come cash for two children’s charities in a bid to “put a smile back on their faces” this Christmas.
The convoy will once again start at Jack’s supermarket in Chatteris and lorries will begin to depart from 2pm on Saturday, December 19.
Mr Whitmore said: “Following the success of the last convoy, me and Nathan thought it was time to do something for the children at Christmas time.
“The way things are, with this pandemic hovering over us, we thought we would do all we could to raise some money for two charities.”
The pair hope to raise as much money as possible for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Action Duchenne, a charity which supports those with the rare genetic condition.
Mr Whitmore added: “We need to put a smile back on these children’s faces, showing that us truckers support them and everything in between.
“This convoy will be all above board with all the necessary authorities informed and we are very grateful for your continued support and we hope to see you along the route.”
Truckers wanting to join the fundraising duo can make a minimum £20 donation on their JustGiving page, including their name and company information.
Over 220 individual donations made up the final tally that was presented to the NHS following Cowling and Whitmore’s efforts in May.
The money went to the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust where it will be used to provide the ‘added extras’ to enhance the care to their patients.
This can include facilities and equipment “to enhance the patient experience, support research programmes and the development of services”.
Mr Whitmore, at the time, said: “I wanted to raise as possible for the NHS at Peterborough to show our appreciation for all the hard work they have done and continue to do through such difficult times.
“Thank you again to all of you and for the record this might be a yearly thing if you are all up for the drama again lol.
“Love the lot of you to bits. Every single one of you including the public made it just perfect.”
To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charityconvoy
