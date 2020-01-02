Advanced search

Fen children's group to hold maternity sale and they need your help

PUBLISHED: 16:47 02 January 2020

Doddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to help fundraise for a new outdoor classroom area at the village's Methodist Church. Picture: KERRY BAILEY

Doddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to help fundraise for a new outdoor classroom area at the village's Methodist Church. Picture: KERRY BAILEY

Archant

A Fenland children's group is asking for your support to help raise funds for a new outdoor classroom area.

Doddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to help fundraise for a new outdoor classroom area at the village's Methodist Church. Picture: KERRY BAILEYDoddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to help fundraise for a new outdoor classroom area at the village's Methodist Church. Picture: KERRY BAILEY

Doddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to expand on current facilities available at their Methodist Church base on New Street.

Kerry Bailey, chair of the Doddington & Villages under 5's group, said: "The outdoor area is the last thing that would make it great.

"We want to encourage childrena and their families to be outside come rain or shine.

"We hope to have a small gardening area where we can grow plants and vegetables with the children."

So far, the organisation already benefits from a craft and sensory room, and it is hoped a new classroom area would bring a lasting impact on the children and their families.

You may also want to watch:

The sale takes place on Sunday, February 2 between 10am-12pm at Doddington Village Hall.

For more information, email Doddingtonunderfives@yahoo.co.uk or visit the Doddington & Villages Under 5's group Facebook page.

Most Read

Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit ‘very disappointing’

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

All celebrations for father and son after they both received New Year’s Honours

Matthew Hyde and his dad Richard

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Man apologises to Chatteris residents after labelling town visit ‘very disappointing’

A man has apologised to Chatteris residents after he labelled a visit to the town �very disappointing�. Picture: Google Maps/Facebook

Man, 42, to appear in court with charges of burglary following RSPCA shop break-in

Thomas Hutchinson has been charged following a break-in at the RSPCA charity shop in Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Whittlesey and Manea just some of the areas revealed in Cambridgeshire’s top 20 worst connected areas

Mayor James Palmer met four leading mobile network operators to discuss improving connectivity in Cambridgeshire. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

All celebrations for father and son after they both received New Year’s Honours

Matthew Hyde and his dad Richard

Front line Welney - the Washes still impassable but a glimmer of hope that it may not be for much longer

Welney Wash Road remains flooded. A1101, Welney Sunday 29 December 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Manea misses out on better 3 and 4G after Fenland Council rejects mast application - but parish council is not happy with the decision

Manea parish council is unhappy with the reasons for refusal by Fenland Council of new mast that would have improved 3 and 4G communications. Picture; GOOGLE

Fen children’s group to hold maternity sale and they need your help

Doddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to help fundraise for a new outdoor classroom area at the village's Methodist Church. Picture: KERRY BAILEY

‘I want people to know that help is out there’ - two friends to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for addiction and abuse

Charity climb to raise awareness of drugs and abuse by school friends Dan Taylor (left) and Mitchell Jones (right). Picture: SUPPLIED

Man, 34, left in ‘serious condition’ after New Year’s Eve car crash in Cambridgeshire

A man remains in a serious condition following a car crash on New Year�s Eve on the A1139 Fletton Parkway. Picture: Terry Harris

Norwich couple investing in Wisbech property want to turn illegal 12 bed HMO into seven double rooms for up to 14 tenants

Richard and Clare Lilley (right) who have bought this Wisbech house and want to license it as an HMO for up to 14 people. Picture; FACEBOOK/FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists