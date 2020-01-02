Fen children's group to hold maternity sale and they need your help

A Fenland children's group is asking for your support to help raise funds for a new outdoor classroom area.

Doddington & Villages under 5's group are holding a baby, child and maternity sale to expand on current facilities available at their Methodist Church base on New Street.

Kerry Bailey, chair of the Doddington & Villages under 5's group, said: "The outdoor area is the last thing that would make it great.

"We want to encourage childrena and their families to be outside come rain or shine.

"We hope to have a small gardening area where we can grow plants and vegetables with the children."

So far, the organisation already benefits from a craft and sensory room, and it is hoped a new classroom area would bring a lasting impact on the children and their families.

The sale takes place on Sunday, February 2 between 10am-12pm at Doddington Village Hall.

For more information, email Doddingtonunderfives@yahoo.co.uk or visit the Doddington & Villages Under 5's group Facebook page.