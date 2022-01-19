A mini convoy of lorries made its way through Fenland to mark the funeral of a "kind-hearted, gentle, funny and loveable" man who organised the district's two charity NHS convoys during lockdown.

Jason Cowling died of Covid-19 and pneumonia on December 10 and £1,590 has since been raised for his family.

The money was raised from donations to a GoFundMe page which was set up by Jason's daughter Kara Wright

"Jason was a kind-hearted, gentle, funny and loveable husband, father, uncle, brother, son and good friend to many," she said.

"The messages of support and love have been completely overwhelming for us family members and it just shows how much of an impact this incredible man had on so many people's lives.

"Myself and my family would like to thank each and every one of you," she added.

"Many of you have reached out and offered to run errands, sending flowers, gifts and others not knowing what to do, feeling helpless; a feeling we all know too well."

Some of the money raised from the GoFundMe page went towards a lorry wreath as "dad loved being on the road and his lorry and business was his life".

"On behalf of my family, we thank you all again. Sleep tight dad. We all love and miss you so much xxx."

The convoy left from Jason's family’s haulage yard in Ramsey Mereside yesterday and followed the hearse through Ramsey to church.

The lorries then waited whilst the funeral took place to then follow the hearse to the crematorium via Benwick, Doddington and Wimblington.

Mr Cowling organised the two NHS charity lorry convoys in Fenland during the lockdown with the help of his brother Nathan and friend Danny.