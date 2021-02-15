Published: 2:10 PM February 15, 2021

Baby Louis Thorold (five months) was in his pram when a van driver crashed into it at Waterbeach. He died at the scene. His mother remains seriously injured in hospital. - Credit: Family

A village will fall silent tomorrow (Tuesday) for the funeral of a five-month-old baby boy killed when a van left the A10 at Waterbeach and ploughed into his pram.

Louis Thorold died at the scene and his mother, Rachel, 36, who remains in hospital, was seriously injured.

It has been revealed by the baby’s father and Rachel’s husband Chris that the funeral takes place on Tuesday.

The funeral service is at 4.30pm and Mr Thorold says the cortege will drive around the village green at around 3.15 -3.45pm and then through Horningsea and into Cambridge.

In an emotional post to his village Facebook group, he spoke of the “extremely hard three weeks” since the crash.

But he offered particular thanks to those who had raised over £21,000 through a fund-raising appeal.

Mr Thorold says he is in the process of setting up a charity in Louis’ memory “but it’s first achievement will be to change the A10 junction where this happened so this never happens again”.

The fatal incident happened at about 3.50pm on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on January 22 when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.

The van left the road and collided with Rachel, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair.

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries.

An inquest last week heard that Louis died from a traumatic head injury.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 26.

In a tribute to his son, Thorold said: "You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world."

Mr Thorold, the finance director of Marshall Aerospace, added: "Your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us."

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed that no arrests have been made but that an investigation remains ongoing.