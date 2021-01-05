News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

New funeral home opens in March 

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:16 AM January 5, 2021    Updated: 9:22 AM January 12, 2021
K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors

Kerry Rolfe, from K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors, which opened its doors yesterday. - Credit: K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors

The first independent funeral home to open in March since the 1900s has officially opened its doors.

K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors has taken over and refurbished the former Johnson’s Ironmongers in Dartford Road.

Kerry Rolfe, who will run the funeral home, has worked in the sector for over 20 years and decided to start her own venture.

She said: “I’d been working for a large funeral provider in March for 11 years and I was ready to set up on my own.

“This premises became available and we could completely overhaul the building to create a bespoke location that would suit our needs, and the needs of the bereaved families we will be looking after.”

K.E. Rolfe Family Funeral Directors.

K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors is now at the former Johnson’s Ironmongers in Dartford Road. - Credit: K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors

You may also want to watch:

Kerry is a trained funeral arranger and funeral director. She is also qualified in embalming.

Members of her family will also help with the business.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies at scene of crash
  2. 2 Man who invited children to use his hot tub breached police order
  3. 3 Thieves steal all four wheels from healthcare worker’s car overnight
  1. 4 BMW caught speeding at 130mph in thick fog - with children on board, too
  2. 5 Man sentenced after drugs warrant uncovered cocaine, MDMA and cannabis
  3. 6 Coronavirus patient warns pandemic ‘is not a joke’ from hospital ward
  4. 7 Mum-of-four shows off dramatic eight stone weight loss transformation
  5. 8 Reporter shares first stages of teeth transformation
  6. 9 New funeral home opens in March 

She said: “An independent funeral director can really offer families a personal touch.

“I can be there from that initial phone call, will handle all the arranging for them and can also be there at the funeral service itself.

“And if, for whatever reason, it can’t be me then I can tell families who their contact will be and know they’ll still be well looked after.”

She added: “When an independent funeral home handles everything, it also gives families comfort in knowing that when their loved one is in our care, they will be with us the whole time as well.”

The funeral sector has been under intense pressure throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and the guidelines it works to change regularly.

For example, services are currently restricted to 30 mourners though this may change since the full lockdown was introduced.

They are also asked to sit socially-distanced within their household bubbles. 

K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors

Kerry Rolfe opened the doors of K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors on Monday (January 4). - Credit: K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors

Kerry said: “Losing a loved one is hard enough, but it’s particularly difficult for families at the moment.

“We do everything we can to support them and if anyone has any special requests, we will do our utmost to accommodate their wishes.”

The last independent family funeral director to open in March was George James & Son in 1904.

K.E. Rolfe Independent Family Funeral Directors is open 24/7. To contact Kerry, call (01354) 651499.

Muchwood is an independent green burial ground

Muchwood is an independent green burial ground situated on the outskirts of Ramsey. - Credit: MUCHWOOD BURIALS

As society has become more conscious of the environment, a growing number of people are now opting for natural burials.

In the Fens, Muchwood is an independent green burial ground situated on the outskirts of Ramsey. 

It is considered to be an environmentally friendly alternative to cemeteries and churchyard and offers burials, ash interments and ash scatterings for nature lovers. 

Muchwood, near Ramsey

Muchwood is an independent green burial ground situated on the outskirts of Ramsey. - Credit: MUCHWOOD

A memorial tree is planted for every grave and since opening in 1999 they have created a peaceful woodland, full of wildflowers, birds and wildlife.

Muchwood, near Ramsey

Muchwood is an independent green burial ground situated on the outskirts of Ramsey. - Credit: MUCHWOOD

All faiths are welcome and the spacious site allows plenty of friends and family to attend funerals with religious or non-religious graveside services. 

Muchwood, near Ramsey

Muchwood is an independent green burial ground situated on the outskirts of Ramsey in Cambridgeshire - Credit: MUCHWOOD

There is also the option to pre-purchase plots so wishes can be met met when the time comes, and it also saves families from having to make hard decisions at an already difficult time. 

Muchwood, near Ramsey

Muchwood is an independent green burial ground situated on the outskirts of Ramsey. - Credit: MUCHWOOD

Visit www.muchwoodburials.co.uk


People
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Once in a lifetime boost for Fen town

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Work to start early on £16m, A47 scheme - but expect delays for 14 months

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

False alarm! Armed police return from ‘incident involving weapons’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Interview

'I planned my own suicide' - restaurateur opens up on mental health battle

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus