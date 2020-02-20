G's Fresh employee who gambled away £12,000 on company's credit card claimed he was 'just chasing the final win' to pay back all the cash

Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

An employee who gambled away £12,000 on a March company's credit card that was given to him for his expenses claimed he was 'just chasing the final win' to pay back all the cash.

Mark Goodsir, 46, was required to travel as part of his role as a produce manager at G's Fresh Beeroot Ltd - sometimes internationally.

Others at the company claimed back their expenses for travelling but Goodsir wasn't happy with this and requested a company credit card which was given to him.

Between October 2018 and January last year Goodsir, of Boston Road, Sutterton, Lincolnshire, racked up costs of £12,000 on the card.

He used it for personal gain and when questioned by the company, who also have a factory in Ely and wanted to work with him to repay the debt, he made up various excuses.

These included claims his partner had spent the money or he had sent the cash back to them but there was a "banking error."

Goodsir was suspended from work in January last year and failed to return his company laptop and keys.

A few months later the company referred the matter to the police. When interviewed by officers Goodsir admitted taking the cash for personal use.

He claimed he was a gambling addict and used the card for this, adding the company had taken his final month's salary of £8,000 and that he only owed them £4,000.

Goodsir said he would pay the remaining money back in four monthly instalments and the company was happy with this.

Four payment dates were planned between Goodsir and the company, with the agreement to finalise the police investigation with a community remedy and letter of apology.

However, the first payment day went by with no money received and Goodsir then stopped all communication with the company and police.

When arrested and interviewed for a second time by police, Goodsir admitted he knew he had committed fraud and apologised.

He claimed he was 'just chasing the final win' to pay all of the cash back and would be happy to do so if given another chance.

PC Greg Pritchard, who investigated, said: "Goodsir had absolutely no consideration for others as he stole from his employer.

"Even after promising to pay the cash back and being offered the chance of a community remedy, he ignored the company and police completely.

"Hopefully this case will serve as a wake-up call to anyone else hoping to turn a profit through deception and I hope he will now reflect on his actions."

Goodsir pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation at a previous hearing and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today (February 20).

He was handed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £4,000 in compensation.