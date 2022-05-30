News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Irvine... Jeremy Irvine: Cambridgeshire actor tipped to be next 007

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 4:53 PM May 30, 2022
Updated: 4:55 PM May 30, 2022
Gamlingay-born Jeremy Irvine is in the running to be the next 007, according to William Hill

Cambridgeshire actor Jeremy Irvine has been tipped to become the next James Bond.

Betting firm William Hill has added the actor to its mix of future Bonds, with odds at 100-1 for Irvine to become the next 007.

The last Bond - Daniel Craig - stepped back from the role following the latest instalment of the franchise, No Time To Die.

Irvine, from Gamlingay, is best known for his role in Stephen Spielberg's 2011 adaptation of Michael Morpurgo novel War Horse.

Jeremy Irvine in a blue suit.

Daniel Craig at the No Time To Die world premiere on September 28, 2021

The 32-year-old is also recognisable for his "critically-acclaimed" roles in Great Expectations (2012) and The Railway Man (2013). 

The actor is currently preparing to step into the role of DC superhero Green Lantern in an upcoming HBO series.

William Hill predicts the odds will tighten significantly for the 32-year-old to play the iconic British spy.

Irvine previously told Metro journalist James Mottram that he would be open to playing a Bond villain, provided that "he can be really camp and wear eyeliner.”

A spokesperson for William Hill said: "Jeremy Irvine is a very established actor, with great range and an impressive CV - all of which mean he’s primed to benefit off the back of the likely critical success of the upcoming DC Green Lantern series. 

"We predict that his odds will tighten considerably the more he steps into the limelight, meaning he could be up there or thereabouts in the market in the next few months."

Other Cambridgeshire-born contenders for the role include Skins’ Luke Pasqualino (25-1) from Peterborough, and Tenet’s Himesh Patel (80-1) from Sawtry.

The odds are at 25-1 for Luke Pasqualino, from Peterborough, to become the new James Bond

Himesh Patel, of Sawtry, could also become the new 007, with William Hill's odds at 80-1

Logo Icon