Gotcha! Police seize suspected hare-coursers car whilst the occupants stopped off at Fenland garage

PUBLISHED: 15:01 12 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 12 September 2020

This vehicle (LEFT) was seized by police on suspicion of being used for illegal hare coursing when it stopped off at a garage ijn Chatteris. It followed a day of action last week by police from Cambridgeshire and Essex to tackle hare coursing (RIGHT) Picture; CAMBS COPS

Police proudly showed off the photograph of a Honda CR-V they seized from hare coursers at a Fenland garage.

The occupants had stopped off for some light refreshment at the garage in Chatteris when police pounced.

“They were blocked in at the garage whilst they stopped for a break,” said police on Twitter.

The car was seized on Friday night following reports of hare coursing nearby made to the rural crime action team.

It followed a major operation a few days earlier involving rural officers from Cambridgeshire who joined forces with colleagues from Essex.

“We teamed up for a day’s joint patrol,” said police. “And ready to take on hare coursers across both counties.”

Police received mixed responses to their emphasis on tacking hare coursers when they posted a photo of both county teams to their Facebook page.

Brett wrote: “It’s not just a ‘few hares’ that are affected by coursing.

“It’s the considerable damage to farm land, wildlife and to the dogs.

“It’s obvious they will never stop it totally but can keep taking away vehicles and dogs and prosecuting coursers they destroy farmers crops and they are violent when confronted by farmers or game keepers.”

Richard, however, felt it a “pity they can’t show the same commitment and resources to house break-ins, drugs dealing or thefts from vehicles; seven cars, nine officers to dole out a small fine even if they caught anyone!”

But Gordon said that if you were a rural farmer “and you had months of arduous work and valuable crops destroyed by mindless, tax evading criminals driving over your land, would you be happy to have police protection and action?

David added: “I have said all my life a lot more serious crimes going on that the so-called law should be attending than a traditional life time sport often baffled me.

“You can blow a hare to bits with a shot gun but can’t give it a course or run with a dog; it has a fair chance of getting away with a dog but no chance with a gun ban shooting them instead. my opinion”.

Nelson thought the day of action “a waste of public money” a view echoed by others who also felt it a “waste of time and money”.

