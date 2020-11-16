Garden centre hopes fundraiser snowmen can spread festive cheer for Children in Need

For a village garden centre, Christmas may well have come early as it looks to play its part for charity.

Megaplants in Doddington welcomed the arrival of two snowmen on Saturday, November 14 where customers can pose for a picture with them while perusing the shop.

John Cutteridge, who runs the garden centre, came up with the fundraising idea of a few weeks ago when ordering items ahead of the run-up to Christmas.

Once they have taken a photograph with the snowmen, customers will be encouraged to give what they can with all proceeds going towards Children in Need, another cause that John, whose business already donates to Cancer Research UK, wants to help.

“We have not had time to think about fundraising in the past, but with more employees, we have more time to start to give more back to the community,” he said.

“It’s just a bit of fun for people when they come to pick a tree or plant, a photo to put on their Facebook page or to print off at Christmas.

“There is no target, but we would be delighted if we raised a few hundred pounds.”

The snowmen will be in position until Christmas Eve (December 24). To donate, visit Megaplants on Hospital Road, Doddington, PE15 0SL or for more information, go to their Facebook page.

