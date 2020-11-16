Advanced search

Garden centre hopes fundraiser snowmen can spread festive cheer for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 16:12 16 November 2020

Megaplants in Doddington have welcomed the arrival of two snowmen in a bid to raise funds for Children in Need during the run-up to Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK/MEGAPLANTS

Megaplants in Doddington have welcomed the arrival of two snowmen in a bid to raise funds for Children in Need during the run-up to Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK/MEGAPLANTS

Archant

For a village garden centre, Christmas may well have come early as it looks to play its part for charity.

Megaplants in Doddington have welcomed the arrival of two snowmen in a bid to raise funds for Children in Need during the run-up to Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK/MEGAPLANTSMegaplants in Doddington have welcomed the arrival of two snowmen in a bid to raise funds for Children in Need during the run-up to Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK/MEGAPLANTS

Megaplants in Doddington welcomed the arrival of two snowmen on Saturday, November 14 where customers can pose for a picture with them while perusing the shop.

John Cutteridge, who runs the garden centre, came up with the fundraising idea of a few weeks ago when ordering items ahead of the run-up to Christmas.

Once they have taken a photograph with the snowmen, customers will be encouraged to give what they can with all proceeds going towards Children in Need, another cause that John, whose business already donates to Cancer Research UK, wants to help.

MORE: Thanks a million! A-maze-ing tribute to NHS heroes and carers by garden centre

“We have not had time to think about fundraising in the past, but with more employees, we have more time to start to give more back to the community,” he said.

“It’s just a bit of fun for people when they come to pick a tree or plant, a photo to put on their Facebook page or to print off at Christmas.

“There is no target, but we would be delighted if we raised a few hundred pounds.”

The snowmen will be in position until Christmas Eve (December 24). To donate, visit Megaplants on Hospital Road, Doddington, PE15 0SL or for more information, go to their Facebook page.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Council calls on Fenland residents to save through garden waste service

Fenland District Council is encouraging residents to sign up to their garden waste ‘brown bin’ service, which starts in April 2021. Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Town council report - if agreed- could be first stage to new relief road

Cardea/Morrisons roundabout near Whittlesey could be where a relief road from Coates and Eastrea finishes. A study - if approved by the the town council - could be the first stage. Picture; GOOGLE MAPS

Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Council calls on Fenland residents to save through garden waste service

Fenland District Council is encouraging residents to sign up to their garden waste ‘brown bin’ service, which starts in April 2021. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

He’s not presuming anything but Dr Johnson hopes to be the next mayor

Dr Nik Johnson has been selected as Labour candidate for the 2021 elections to be Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Garden centre hopes fundraiser snowmen can spread festive cheer for Children in Need

Megaplants in Doddington have welcomed the arrival of two snowmen in a bid to raise funds for Children in Need during the run-up to Christmas. Picture: FACEBOOK/MEGAPLANTS

Every little helps as store launches foodbank appeal

Tesco Express March Broad Street, March, launch theirr Food Bank Collection. Picture; TESCO EXPRESS

Motorist, 72, reverses by mistake out of A47 petrol station - killing driver of passing car

Stephen Titmarsh, 72, inadvertently reversed out of the BP garage (pictured) onto a main road on the A47 near Wansford, killing another motorist. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE