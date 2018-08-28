Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely’s famous cat Garfield publishes his own book

PUBLISHED: 12:21 09 January 2019

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

Archant

Ely’s famous cat, Garfield, has published a book about his adventures after becoming the star that shoppers loves to take selfies with inside Sainsbury’s superstore.

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELDGarfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

The ginger Tom has more than 5,500 followers on Facebook after becoming notorious for sneaking into the city’s supermarket and snoozing on a couch at the Virgin Travel shop inside.

David Willers, his owner said, on Garfield’s Facebook page: “Big day for Garfield and the Garfy Book.

“The book proofs were approved and the print process now starts. Garfield is very excited, as you can see!

“The book is now available for pre-order internationally via Amazon and with most good online booksellers.”

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELDGarfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

The book tells the based on true story of Garfy, full name Garfield Abercrombie Reginald Fergusson, an elegant ginger tom with a white bib and socks.

Garfield lives in a flat in Ely. Opposite his home is a large meadow where he loves to roam.

One day, someone puts up fences and builds a Paterson’s Superstore on Garfy’s meadow.

Having initially tried to sabotage the building works, Garfy decides to adopt the supermarket as his home-from-home and makes a guest appearance at the grand opening of the store and is their first customer.

Garfield the cat who has now been allowed back into Virgin holidays in ElyGarfield the cat who has now been allowed back into Virgin holidays in Ely

He rapidly becomes a celebrity cat despite the resistance of the store manager.

David runs Garfy’s Facebook page where he has chronicled the cat’s adventures and manages all of the real Garfy’s media affairs.

Due to Garfy’s notoriety, David has good connections with the team at Ely Sainsbury’s and also with the local division of Cats Protection where he makes regular appearances and is their `pin-up’ boy.

Local shoppers keep their eyes peeled for Garfy. He has his own seat at the petrol station and is often found on the sofa at the Virgin Travel shop (below Sainsbury’s).

RSPCA Find Me A Home: Garfield the catRSPCA Find Me A Home: Garfield the cat

“Virgin Travel staff say people ring ahead to see if Garfy is there before they come in to book a holiday.

“This summer will see a portrait of him hung at Ely Station. He’s featured regularly in the local press and is well-loved in the area,” David said.

Cate Caruth is a writer from Bury St Edmunds who has co-written the book with David.

She has published her own fiction books and writes bespoke children’s books for charity.

Can Garfield become a 'mystic mog' and preduct outcome of Mayweather v McGregor clash?Can Garfield become a 'mystic mog' and preduct outcome of Mayweather v McGregor clash?

The book can be pre ordered from WH Smith or Amazon.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

School extension plans in Whittlesey raise fears over children’s safety and increase in traffic

Objections to school extension in Whittlesey due to traffic and safety concerns. Picture: KIER

First year student maths lessons swap to PE for six weeks at Neale Wade Academy in March

Executive principal Jason Wing (right) at Neale Wade Academy, March where Year 7 students will miss one maths lesson a fortnight for six weeks

Most Read

Former Greneway headteacher dies after short illness

Former Greneway headteacher Sue Kennedy sadly passed away after a short illness. Picture: Courtesy of Greneway School

One for the road? The Simpsons graffiti appears on A505 pub

Bartender Moe from The Simpsons has been sprayed on to the side of the derelict Horse & Groom pub off the A505. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man harassed twice in a week by motorist in Royston

A man was harassed on two separate occassions in Royston. Picture: Archant

Car fire on A505 between Baldock and Royston

The A505 between Baldock and Royston.

Man wanted after alleged eight-month burglary spree across Herts

Craig Raeside is wanted for a string of alleged burglaries. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chatteris man on trial for murder says Huntingdon victim was ‘like a brother’ and that he ‘always had his back’

A CCTV image of Sam Mechelewski hours before his death. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fenland District Council turn to Twitter and Facebook for annual business plan feedback

Fenland District Council is set to use Twitter and Facebook to gauge a reaction to its new annual draft business plan. Picture(s): ARCHANT / GOOGLE MAPS

Welcome to Fenland - where it’s about to get a whole lot more expensive if you die and want to be buried here

Burial charges in Fenland could rise by 10 per cent. Picture: ARCHANT

One million pound will be spent on the transfer of paediatric services from Cambridgeshire to North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

Paediatric services to be transferred at the cost of one million pounds. Picture: JUPITER IMAGES.

Ely’s famous cat Garfield publishes his own book

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists