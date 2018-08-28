Ely’s famous cat Garfield publishes his own book

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD Archant

Ely’s famous cat, Garfield, has published a book about his adventures after becoming the star that shoppers loves to take selfies with inside Sainsbury’s superstore.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

The ginger Tom has more than 5,500 followers on Facebook after becoming notorious for sneaking into the city’s supermarket and snoozing on a couch at the Virgin Travel shop inside.

David Willers, his owner said, on Garfield’s Facebook page: “Big day for Garfield and the Garfy Book.

“The book proofs were approved and the print process now starts. Garfield is very excited, as you can see!

“The book is now available for pre-order internationally via Amazon and with most good online booksellers.”

Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD Garfield, known as Mr Sainsbury's,is publishing a book about his fictional adventures. Called What's That Doing There, it is available to pre-order. Picture: GARFIELD

The book tells the based on true story of Garfy, full name Garfield Abercrombie Reginald Fergusson, an elegant ginger tom with a white bib and socks.

Garfield lives in a flat in Ely. Opposite his home is a large meadow where he loves to roam.

One day, someone puts up fences and builds a Paterson’s Superstore on Garfy’s meadow.

Having initially tried to sabotage the building works, Garfy decides to adopt the supermarket as his home-from-home and makes a guest appearance at the grand opening of the store and is their first customer.

Garfield the cat who has now been allowed back into Virgin holidays in Ely Garfield the cat who has now been allowed back into Virgin holidays in Ely

He rapidly becomes a celebrity cat despite the resistance of the store manager.

David runs Garfy’s Facebook page where he has chronicled the cat’s adventures and manages all of the real Garfy’s media affairs.

Due to Garfy’s notoriety, David has good connections with the team at Ely Sainsbury’s and also with the local division of Cats Protection where he makes regular appearances and is their `pin-up’ boy.

Local shoppers keep their eyes peeled for Garfy. He has his own seat at the petrol station and is often found on the sofa at the Virgin Travel shop (below Sainsbury’s).

RSPCA Find Me A Home: Garfield the cat RSPCA Find Me A Home: Garfield the cat

“Virgin Travel staff say people ring ahead to see if Garfy is there before they come in to book a holiday.

“This summer will see a portrait of him hung at Ely Station. He’s featured regularly in the local press and is well-loved in the area,” David said.

Cate Caruth is a writer from Bury St Edmunds who has co-written the book with David.

She has published her own fiction books and writes bespoke children’s books for charity.

Can Garfield become a 'mystic mog' and preduct outcome of Mayweather v McGregor clash? Can Garfield become a 'mystic mog' and preduct outcome of Mayweather v McGregor clash?

The book can be pre ordered from WH Smith or Amazon.