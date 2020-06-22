Advanced search

Fenland council's longest serving employee Gary Garford retires after 46 years

PUBLISHED: 15:21 22 June 2020

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Greg Clark MP and Gary Garford corporate director FDC. Picture: Steve Williams.

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Greg Clark MP and Gary Garford corporate director FDC. Picture: Steve Williams.

Fenland District Council’s longest serving employee – who has worked there since it was first incorporated in the early 70s – has retired after 46 years.

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Steve Barclay MP,Greg Clark MP and Gary Garford corporate director FDC. Picture: Steve Williams.Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Steve Barclay MP,Greg Clark MP and Gary Garford corporate director FDC. Picture: Steve Williams.

Gary Garford began life at the council in 1974 when he started as a trainee technical assistant in the design team, working on highways design and delivery.

The former Wisbech Grammar School pupil worked his way up to a senior technician and engineer before becoming the head of construction management and technical services.

It was in August 2003 that Mr Garford stepped up to corporate director, a role he kept for 16 years and 11 months before leaving on Tuesday, June 16.

Mr Garford has built up an impressive profile on the professional social media website LinkedIn where he continues to mentor people from all over the world.

Prince Charles discusses Wisbech 2020 and the Wisbech Garden Town proposals with, from left, Peter Simpson, Chief Executive of Anglian Water; Gary Garford, Corporate Director at Fenland District Council; and Russell Beal, Anglian Water’s Wisbech 2020 Programme Manager. Picture; FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCILPrince Charles discusses Wisbech 2020 and the Wisbech Garden Town proposals with, from left, Peter Simpson, Chief Executive of Anglian Water; Gary Garford, Corporate Director at Fenland District Council; and Russell Beal, Anglian Water’s Wisbech 2020 Programme Manager. Picture; FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

He said: “The day has come for me to retire from Fenland District Council after 45 plus happy and hopefully successful years in various roles along the way.

“May I take this opportunity to offer my thanks to all my LinkedIn contacts that I have had the pleasure to work or socialise with over my career in local government.

“I have seen many changes over the years, but the current coronavirus situation fully demonstrates the crucial role local government plays in delivering help and supporting local communities and businesses.

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Gary Garford corporate director FDC , Greg Clark MP,Steve Barclay MP. Picture: Steve Williams.Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left: Gary Garford corporate director FDC , Greg Clark MP,Steve Barclay MP. Picture: Steve Williams.

“My passion and commitment over the past decade has been regeneration, which no doubt many of you have been with me on a project journey to achieve tangible improvements, not just the physical but the economic and social fabric of the Fenland community we serve.

“I tried to learn from everyone I met, be it technical, management or people related, so thank you all for that, and I had the added pleasure of helping shape some of your careers.

“So, it’s with a sad heart that I say Au revoir. I will continue to monitor LinkedIn so please do not hesitate to keep in touch.”

Simon Machen will be providing temporary support progressing some key projects for Fenland council after Mr Garford’s retirement.

Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left; Steve Barclay MP and Greg Clark MP and Corporate Director for FDC Gary Garford. Picture: Steve Williams.Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government Greg Clark MP. Visit to Wisbech. Left; Steve Barclay MP and Greg Clark MP and Corporate Director for FDC Gary Garford. Picture: Steve Williams.

These include the Future High Street Fund for March, the Wisbech High Street Project and the Combined Authority-funded Fenland Station Regeneration Project.

