Published: 11:44 AM August 4, 2021 Updated: 12:10 PM August 4, 2021

Hundred Road in March is shut off and is expected to reopen later on Wednesday, August 4 after a gas leak forced some of the road to split. - Credit: Carl Hayland

One of the main roads leading into a Fenland town is currently shut off after part of it split open.

A section of Hundred Road in March split open today (Wednesday), which has been caused by a gas leak.

Resident Carl Hayland said his fiancée was on her way out but smelt gas from inside their property.

He said: “You can hear it leaking from inside the house where the road is split.

“I called the gas engineer around 10am and they said they are coming out.”

Carl said he contacted Cambridgeshire police, who have since shut off the road.

Residents have also reported a smell of gas on nearby Robingoodfellows Lane and Estover Road due to the leak.

Crews are currently responding to reports of a gas leak in the Robingoodfellow's Lane area in #March.



Please avoid the area ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/vNP5oSMufw — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) August 4, 2021

A spokesperson for gas network Cadent, which supplies gas to homes and businesses in the eastern region, said engineers are on their way to the area.

They said: “We are aware of a fractured main and have had over 80 calls so far.

“We have engineers in the area and should be there to look at what the damage is.”

Emergency services are dealing with a gas leak in the Hundred Road \ Robingoodfellows Lane area of March. Residents are advised to close all doors and windows, unless otherwise advised by emergency workers. Please avoid the area where possible. https://t.co/gwzdjgRZXm — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) August 4, 2021

The spokesperson said the road is expected to reopen later today.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said they are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Anyone who has any concerns regarding a gas leak in or outside their property should contact the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.