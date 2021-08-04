Burst gas main leaves town road split open
- Credit: Carl Hayland
One of the main roads leading into a Fenland town is currently shut off after part of it split open.
A section of Hundred Road in March split open today (Wednesday), which has been caused by a gas leak.
Resident Carl Hayland said his fiancée was on her way out but smelt gas from inside their property.
He said: “You can hear it leaking from inside the house where the road is split.
“I called the gas engineer around 10am and they said they are coming out.”
You may also want to watch:
Carl said he contacted Cambridgeshire police, who have since shut off the road.
Residents have also reported a smell of gas on nearby Robingoodfellows Lane and Estover Road due to the leak.
Most Read
- 1 Burst gas main leaves town road split open
- 2 Pub car park approved despite 13 residents' noise concerns
- 3 Stunning drone footage shows prom night in all its glory
- 4 Pub closes as owners decide not to sell
- 5 Pub demolition decision deferred
- 6 Councillors praised for 'tireless' illegal encampment work
- 7 Yard sale raises over £1,400 from second annual event
- 8 Rural theft cost Cambridgeshire £2 million in 2020
- 9 Leader’s reminder of human cost of £100k homes fall-out
- 10 Charity wins national award for its outstanding service
A spokesperson for gas network Cadent, which supplies gas to homes and businesses in the eastern region, said engineers are on their way to the area.
They said: “We are aware of a fractured main and have had over 80 calls so far.
“We have engineers in the area and should be there to look at what the damage is.”
The spokesperson said the road is expected to reopen later today.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said they are in attendance alongside Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Anyone who has any concerns regarding a gas leak in or outside their property should contact the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.