Cancer survivor Gayna to run London, Manchester, Liverpool and York marathons in aid of children’s cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 11:52 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 01 March 2019

Gayna O'Rourke of Wimblington (pictured) is getting ready to take on four different marathons in aid of Children with Cancer UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gayna O'Rourke of Wimblington (pictured) is getting ready to take on four different marathons in aid of Children with Cancer UK. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gayna O'Rourke

A Wimblington woman who beat cancer 23 years ago is preparing to take on four marathons to raise money for a children’s cancer charity.

Gayna O’Rourke was diagnosed with the disease in 1996 and says she is taking part in the gruelling challenges as “an act of gratitude” because she is “still here and healthy”.

The 46-year-old is raising funds for Children with Cancer UK as she is a survivor of Hodgkins Lymphoma, which is a cancer that mainly affects children and young adults.

Ms O’Rourke said: “Cancer at any age is horrendous, but a diagnosis in the young is doubly devastating- it is isolating and deeply frightening.

“I am committed to raising as much money as I can as an act of gratitude. I am still here and I am still healthy.”

