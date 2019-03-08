GCSE results 2019: 80 per cent of students at Sir Harry Smith Community College achieve grades 9-4 in English and maths

Eighty per cent of all Year 11 students at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey achieved a pass in English.

Eighty per cent of all Year 11 students at Sir Harry Smith Community College in Whittlesey achieved a pass in English.

Over 60 per cent achieved grades 9-4 in English and maths.

Of the students 11 per cent achieved a grade 9-7 in maths and over 18 per cent achieved a grade 9-7 in English.

Overall 36 per cent of students achieved one grade 9-7 in at least one subject.

Individual successes include Olivia Townsend: 9 x grade 9 and 1 x grade 9, Emily Sayer: 8 x grade 9 and 2 x grade 8, Daniel Dickens: 4 x grade 9, 5 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, Harriet King: 4 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8, 2 x grade 7, Lucy Payne: 5 x grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 2 x grade 8, 2 x grade 6 and Joffray Hargreaves: 3 x grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 4 x grade 8, 1 x grade 7, 1 x grade 6, 1 x grade 5.

A spokesman for the school said: "It has been a privilege to work alongside our students over the last five years.

"They have worked effectively as individuals but also as a team to support each other through these challenging GCSEs.

"Their achievements are testament to their hard work, effort, resilience and determination to succeed along with the commitment and expertise of our staff.

"It has been a pleasure seeing all students grow and develop personally and we are proud of each and every one of them."