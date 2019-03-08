General Election 2019: Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of 'Unite to Remain' alliance

Greens stand aside in SE Cambs and South Cambridgeshire for Lib Dems as part of 'Unite to Remain' alliance. Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson speaking at the launch the Liberal Democrat General Election campaign, Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

The Green Party will stand aside in both SE Cambridgeshire and South Cambridgeshire as part of a pro-Remain alliance announced today.

It will give the Liberal Democrats a clear run in both constituencies in what is described by the party's leader Jo Swinson a "numbers game".

In nearby Bury St Edmunds the Lib Dems will stand aside for the Greens to take on health secretary Matt Hancock.

Unite to Remain is an agreement with The Green Party and Plaid Cymru to step aside for pro-Remain candidates in 60 seats across England and Wales.

The Lib Dems says they are putting the national interest above party politics to deliver Remain.

Lib Dems will stand aside, so that there is a clear pro-Remain candidate, in 13 constituencies; in turn, in 43 constituencies other parties will stand aside for a Lib Dem candidate.

Ms Swinson said: "I am delighted that this arrangement will help elect more pro-remain MPs in the next Parliament.

"In the 43 seats agreed today, as well as hundreds more across the country, it is clear that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain.

"A vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, so that we can invest the £50bn Remain bonuses in our public services and build a brighter future."