General Election 2019: Boris Johnson on being London mayor 'I over delivered on the key things' as he promises to get A47 dualled

PUBLISHED: 13:07 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:07 27 November 2019

Prime minister Boris Johnson has revealed he loves eating at Greggs - but has no idea who Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki is Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Boris Johnson pledged to finally get the A47 dualled and told our sister paper the EDP : "Yes, look what I said I would do as mayor of London and what we did. I over delivered on the key things".

Boris Johnson visits EDP office 26.11.19 Archant Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoris Johnson visits EDP office 26.11.19 Archant Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Asked why the A47 remained a problem when major infrastructure projects had been given the green light in other parts of the country, the prime minister said he was aware of the torment facing road users.

He said: "When I put my mind to something we will deliver. We want to have an infrastructure revolution in this country.

"This is the right moment - interest rates are low. It is not just big ticket items - it is also about basics like road connectivity and dualling the A47 and improving rural bus services..

"I believe in these things absolutely passionately because they change people's lives. And they boost the economy."

Prime minister Boris Johnson pledged to dual the A47 and clampdown on drug gangs while on a visit in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANPrime minister Boris Johnson pledged to dual the A47 and clampdown on drug gangs while on a visit in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"In the last 45 years we have relied on London and South East and we have failed to unleash the potential of the rest of the UK. That is one of the reasons people voted for Brexit."

On the scourge of drug gangs blighting the region Mr Johnson called for tougher sentencing but also said young people must be offered an alternative to a life of crime. He said police using the contentious stop and search method was actually "kind" and "loving".

"You need to come down very hard on the kingpins and give them some very tough sentences," Mr Johnson said. "But you also have to look at the phenomenon on the streets. Kids carrying knives - it is appalling.

"When I took over as London mayor we had a similar spate of violence and kids were dying of knife wounds. We dealt with it in two ways. First of all by recognising you had to engage with the kids. You can't just deal with it as law and order problem.

Boris Johnson on a visit to Prospect House Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBoris Johnson on a visit to Prospect House Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"You have to talk to them, find mentoring, apprenticeships and ways out of the gangs. Often their self esteem depends on these gangs. You have to give them an alternative.

"The second thing you need is a really robust law enforcement regime. It is essential."

