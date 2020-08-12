Advanced search

Former Tory councillor ‘banned’ from Conservative club for not following Covid-19 rules

PUBLISHED: 17:24 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 12 August 2020

Former Chatteris town and district councillor Geoffrey Brinton (right) says he has been banned from the town�s Conservative club after failing to follow Covid-19 rules. Picture: Archant/Archive

A former Tory councillor says he’s been banned from his local Conservative club for not following Covid-19 guidelines.

However, the club chairman insists he’s only banned from getting a drink at the bar until he agrees to the guidelines adopted by everyone else.

One-time town and district councillor Geoffrey Brinton say he was barred from the Conservative Club on King Edwards Road, Chatteris, after he took the wrong exit when leaving.

Coronavirus guidelines have obliged the club to create a new entrance and exits but Mr Brinton believes the new exit is too far away.

The 77-year-old, who suffers with osteoarthritis, says the distance would be too much for him.

“I have chronic osteoarthritis in my ankles, knees, hips and back and I couldn’t walk as far as the club wishes me to,” he said.

Club chairman Perry Dennis said: “Mr Brinton wouldn’t abide by Government guidelines with our one-way system – one way into the club and another way out.

“We haven’t had any letter from his GP or any medical letter regarding his inability to stick with the Government guidelines.

“He has been making a mockery of our new system, he’s walked in the club forwards and then walked back out backwards the same, trying to pull the strings.

“We did send him an email as well but he never responded, the staff are just not happy with him not sticking to the Government guidelines – everyone else is.

“We haven’t banned him yet; the bar staff are just refusing to serve him until he sticks to Government guidelines.

“He can walk to his car and he can walk around the corner to The George pub, which is the same distance he would have to walk for our new exit.”

A member of staff is said to have told Mr Brinton he needed to provide a doctor’s note before he could avoid using the new alternative exit.

Mr Dennis confirmed Mr Brinton was asked to provide a doctor’s note but he is not currently banned, they just won’t serve him at the bar.

Mr Brinton, a retired estate agent, said: “What I find particularly sickening is that I have served the Conservatives on the town council and district council for great many years.”

