Advanced search

Surgery to re-open following closure because of 'routine precautionary clean'

PUBLISHED: 14:09 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:09 12 March 2020

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris to re-open following this morning's closure. It was closed for several hours so a

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris to re-open following this morning's closure. It was closed for several hours so a "routine precautionary clean" could be carried out. Picture: GEORGE CLARE SURGERY/FACEBOOK

Archant

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris will re-open at 1.30pm today following a 'routine precautionary clean' which caused it to close this morning.

You may also want to watch:

The NHS said the surgery has been working to ensure there is no risk to staff and patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An NHS spokesperson said: 'George Clare surgery was temporarily closed this morning (March 12) to enable a clean of the surgery as a routine precautionary measure. The practice will reopen today at 1.30pm.

'We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Most Read

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Surgery to re-open following closure because of ‘routine precautionary clean’

George Clare Surgery in Chatteris to re-open following this morning's closure. It was closed for several hours so a

Triumph and tragedy - the amazing story of the Upwell boxing referee

An emotional nigh for Lee (far right) with Michael Walsh and his son Liam Picture: MARK HEWLETT

Police officer who allegedly gave dishonest account under oath at an inquest to face gross misconduct hearing

PC Julian Crimes to face misconduct hearing after allegedly giving a dishonest account under oath at an inquest in September 2017. Picture: POLICE

Man ‘attempted to engage two girls in conversation’ outside primary school on two separate occasions

The man allegedly attempted to speak with two children on Gaul Road, March near Burrowmoor Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Soul and Motown night in March cancelled over growing coronavirus fears

A classic soul and motown event at March Braza Club (left) has been cancelled due to growing coronavirus fears. Pictures: FACEBOOK/MARCH BRAZA CLUB
Drive 24