George Clare Surgery in Chatteris will re-open at 1.30pm today following a 'routine precautionary clean' which caused it to close this morning.

The NHS said the surgery has been working to ensure there is no risk to staff and patients amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An NHS spokesperson said: 'George Clare surgery was temporarily closed this morning (March 12) to enable a clean of the surgery as a routine precautionary measure. The practice will reopen today at 1.30pm.

'We apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused. Safety is our priority and we have been working with public health teams to make sure there is no risk to staff and patients.'