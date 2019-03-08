Publican given zero rating by Food Standards Agency claims much of the criticism due to administration and he’s acted on maintenance work required of him

Nigel Marsh, owner of Georges, March, which has been given a zero rating by the Food Standards Agency. Archant

Publican Nigel Marsh says an official health report -that criticised hygiene and claimed the owner could not guarantee food is safe – mainly focused on poor administration.

Georges, March, has been given a zero rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Georges in High Street was given a zero rating by the Food Standards Agency following a visit in February.

Their findings were that urgent improvement was needed to “ensure food sold or served is safe to eat”.

But Mr Marsh said that more than 30 of the 50 points of the scoring were for administration. He had already acted on maintenance work that was pointed out.

Mr Marsh was told that it was vital the food safety officer “has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.”

Cleanliness needed ‘urgent improvement’ and inspectors criticised the building and said it did not have appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities or pest control.

Mr Marsh said: “Our chef Michael Humphries has worked in the industry for over 20 years and has had a great reputation.

“Like any chef he takes the responsibility seriously and always works beyond expectations to ensure customer satisfaction.

“A new review has been requested, and directions from Fenland Council on administrations have been noted and acted upon, as well as maintenance work undertaken.”

He added: “Food hygiene scores throughout the county are all about risk of contamination. They fail to explain clearly what scores are for.

“Over 30 points of the score is for administration. The origin of product, the date the product was frozen, the date the product was defrosted, the temperature it reached when cooked and the temperature it reached when refrigerated.

“This system is great in a large mass kitchen; it is not so easy to do when a chef cooks for two or three people, but as far as councils are concerned ‘a vital requirement’.

“There are also risk factors that hinder your score, for example, Georges cook fresh chickens and supply food from fresh eggs.

“We do not use frozen chicken or eggs from the poached egg factories, so again risk is increased based on possible contamination from these products to other food types.

“If the assessment happens during working hours you will also get marked down for items being messy, it’s difficult not to have a messy kitchen when

offering a full range of fresh products and trying to get products out quickly and efficiently.

• Find the Food Standards Agency report here.