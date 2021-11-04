Musical line-up gears up for upcoming Geri Crooke memorial show
- Credit: Archant/Archive
A line-up of local entertainers will be performing in memory of a youth worker who died two years ago.
Singers, dancers, comedians and music bands will take to the stage as part of a fundraising event, organised by 20Twenty Productions, in memory of Geri Crooke.
A 20Twenty spokesperson, speaking on the event, said: “In honour of our beautiful friend.
“Geri had a passion for the arts and was as passionate about young people experiencing them.”
Musicians such as Jess Davis, Jack Wilson and Nia Jones will take to the stage in aid of the Geri Crooke Foundation, set up in her name.
The event will take place at March Braza Club on Elm Road at 7.30pm on Friday, November 12. Doors open at 7pm.
To buy tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3nR63Yw and for more information on the event, go to the Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.
Geri, 29 of 20Twenty Productions, died in a car crash in June 2019.
Most Read
- 1 Town pub closes to become art studio
- 2 Toy shop plans for more success after eight-year anniversary
- 3 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
- 4 Fred to the rescue as drugs and 'large amount of cash' uncovered
- 5 ‘We’re so tired and broken’ - rats make house their home
- 6 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
- 7 ‘The heart of a lion’ - family pay tribute to army veteran killed in A505 crash
- 8 Take a look inside this stunning £750,000 Georgian home hidden in the Fens
- 9 New homes 'too much of a burden' for village, warns clerk
- 10 Church clashes with Knowles Transport over grain store