A line-up of local entertainers will be performing in memory of a youth worker who died two years ago.

Singers, dancers, comedians and music bands will take to the stage as part of a fundraising event, organised by 20Twenty Productions, in memory of Geri Crooke.

A 20Twenty spokesperson, speaking on the event, said: “In honour of our beautiful friend.

“Geri had a passion for the arts and was as passionate about young people experiencing them.”

Musicians such as Jess Davis, Jack Wilson and Nia Jones will take to the stage in aid of the Geri Crooke Foundation, set up in her name.

Geri's Song 3 will take place at the Braza Club, March and all proceeds will go to the Geri Crooke Foundation. - Credit: 20Twenty Productions

The event will take place at March Braza Club on Elm Road at 7.30pm on Friday, November 12. Doors open at 7pm.

To buy tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3nR63Yw and for more information on the event, go to the Geri Crooke Foundation Facebook page.

Geri, 29 of 20Twenty Productions, died in a car crash in June 2019.